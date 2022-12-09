Tip your Amazon driver this season — at no cost — with help from Alexa

Amazon drivers are working around the clock to deliver packages this holiday season. Now, Amazon has made it possible to thank those drivers by leaving a holiday tip — at no extra cost to the customer.
When a package is delivered, customers just need to say “Alexa, thank my driver.” The prompt will alert the driver that they were thanked, and that they’ll receive a tip of $5. If you don’t have an Alexa device, you can still participate via the Alexa or Amazon Shopping mobile apps.
Amazon drivers have delivered more than 15 billion packages since the company started. During the holiday season alone, the retailer expects to deliver more than 1.5 billion packages. Often working late into the night, many Amazon drivers have become holiday heroes to their customers.
“We’ve heard many examples through social media, emails, phone calls, and when talking with friends and family,” said Amazon on its website. “Now, we’ll provide customers with the opportunity to say thanks each and every day—with the help of Alexa.”
The promotion started on December 7, and will continue for the first million thank-yous. The five drivers with the most “thank-you’s” will be rewarded with an extra $10,000 for themselves and an additional $10,000 for a charity of their choice.
“We love hearing the countless stories from customers about the many ways delivery drivers make their lives better. We are excited for this new opportunity to thank these everyday heroes and giving our customers the ability to help us do it,” the company said.
