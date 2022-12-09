Tip your Amazon driver this season — at no cost — with help from Alexa

Amazon drivers have delivered more than 15 billion packages since the company started. During the holiday season alone, the retailer expects to deliver more than 1.5 billion packages. Often working late into the night, many Amazon drivers have become holiday heroes to their customers.

“We’ve heard many examples through social media, emails, phone calls, and when talking with friends and family,” said Amazon on its website. “Now, we’ll provide customers with the opportunity to say thanks each and every day—with the help of Alexa.”