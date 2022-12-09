ajc logo
X

Tip your Amazon driver this season — at no cost — with help from Alexa

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago
Help spread some holiday cheer to your Amazon delivery driver this month

Amazon drivers are working around the clock to deliver packages this holiday season. Now, Amazon has made it possible to thank those drivers by leaving a holiday tip — at no extra cost to the customer.

When a package is delivered, customers just need to say “Alexa, thank my driver.” The prompt will alert the driver that they were thanked, and that they’ll receive a tip of $5. If you don’t have an Alexa device, you can still participate via the Alexa or Amazon Shopping mobile apps.

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Holiday magic awaits at Stone Mountain Christmas

SEE: ‘Urban Nutcracker’ gives Black dancers a chance to learn, grow and shine

EAT: Inside Georgia’s best-known bakery

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

Amazon drivers have delivered more than 15 billion packages since the company started. During the holiday season alone, the retailer expects to deliver more than 1.5 billion packages. Often working late into the night, many Amazon drivers have become holiday heroes to their customers.

“We’ve heard many examples through social media, emails, phone calls, and when talking with friends and family,” said Amazon on its website. “Now, we’ll provide customers with the opportunity to say thanks each and every day—with the help of Alexa.”

ExploreCheck out these ugly holiday sweaters from your favorite restaurants

The promotion started on December 7, and will continue for the first million thank-yous. The five drivers with the most “thank-you’s” will be rewarded with an extra $10,000 for themselves and an additional $10,000 for a charity of their choice.

“We love hearing the countless stories from customers about the many ways delivery drivers make their lives better. We are excited for this new opportunity to thank these everyday heroes and giving our customers the ability to help us do it,” the company said.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

OPINION: With Abrams aide’s Tweets, Democrats’ wake-up call goes to voicemail 6h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Louisville’s coaching hire adds intrigue to Georgia Tech’s season opener
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta Braves

Mixed-use project near Truist Park seeks tax breaks despite Braves partnership
5h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

The Jolt: These Georgia voters cast blank ballots in Senate runoff
5h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

The Jolt: These Georgia voters cast blank ballots in Senate runoff
5h ago

Credit: TNS

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
6h ago
The Latest

Check out these ugly holiday sweaters from your favorite restaurants
1h ago
Make crafts — and memories — at these holiday workshops
3h ago
‘Light the Night’ to feature winter wonderland display in Marietta
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
13h ago
Kemp: No state gas tax through the holidays, but levy returns in January
22h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top