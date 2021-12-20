The best and worst times to drive in Georgia for Christmas 2021

“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still need to be mindful of the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President, AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel this year.”

The top travel method is still by car. Data show 91% of people plan to travel this way, even though gas prices are $1.25 per gallon more than a year ago. Airline travel will increase by 184% from last year with over 6 million people flying. Over 3 million are booking buses, trains and cruises.