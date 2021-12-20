Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

The best and worst times to drive in Georgia for Christmas 2021

caption arrowCaption
Christmas 2021: Worst times to travel.AAA anticipates more than 109 million Americans will venture out this holiday season.Here are some of the worst times to travel.Dec. 23, noon -6 p.m.Dec. 24, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Dec. 30, 1 p.m.- 7 p.m

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Holiday travel plans that were canceled last year are on again. That means roads will be crowded in 2021.

Data from AAA show over 109 million people will travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. More Georgians are traveling than in 2020 too.

This year’s numbers are just 8% under the 2019 travel season, the highest recorded.

“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still need to be mindful of the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President, AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel this year.”

The top travel method is still by car. Data show 91% of people plan to travel this way, even though gas prices are $1.25 per gallon more than a year ago. Airline travel will increase by 184% from last year with over 6 million people flying. Over 3 million are booking buses, trains and cruises.

Georgia travel has rebounded 34% compared to last year. It’s predicted that over 3.4 million Georgians will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That’s almost 666,171 more residents driving compared to 2020. AAA predicts drivers in major metro areas may see more than double the delays compared to usual travel times.

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Rudolph’s nose isn’t all that shines this holiday at Center for Puppetry Arts

SEE: Catch up with Atlanta native Kenan Thompson on new ‘Kenan’ season, ‘SNL’ so far

EAT: 3 ideas for culinary holiday gifts for friends, family and pets

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

AAA has a list of the best and worst times to travel each day from INRIX. Minimal congestion is expected on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day respectively, but some of the worst times to drive occur Dec. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 28-30. These days have six-hour windows of predicted congestion.

Worst and Best Times to Travel

Dec. 23, 2021

Worst time: noon - 6:00 p.m.

Best time: After 7 p.m.

Dec. 24, 2021

Worst time: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Best time: Before 1 p.m.

Dec. 25, 2021

Minimal congestion expected

Dec. 26, 2021

Worst time: 1 p.m. -7 p.m.

Best time: Before noon

Dec. 27, 2021

Worst time: 5 p.m.–6 p.m.

Best time: Before 1 p.m.

Dec. 28, 2021

Worst time: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Best time: Before noon

Dec. 29, 2021

Worst time: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Best time: Before 11 a.m.

Dec. 30, 2021

1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Best time: Before noon

Dec. 31, 2021

Worst time: 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Best time: Before 1 p.m., after 5 p.m.

Jan. 1, 2022

Minimal congestion expected

Jan. 2, 2022

Worst time: 2 p.m.–6 p.m.

Best time: Before 1 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Kiersten Willis on twitter

Kiersten Willis is a Georgia-born native specialist for the revenue content team with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Responsible for helping to fulfill sponsorships, she also works on advertorial content and manages the Aging in Atlanta special print section. She's a graduate of the University of Georgia.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Christmas season is also catfishing season. Don’t fall for a romance scam
2h ago
How to make a gift bag from wrapping paper
4h ago
Experience holiday magic at World of Coke this season
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top