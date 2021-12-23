Spend your New Year’s Eve at Punch Bowl Social Atlanta

As 2021 comes to a close, ring in the new year with live entertainment and games. From 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Friday, December 31st, Punch Bowl Social will be hosting a New Year’s Eve bash. Located at The Battery, the gastropub has several games for all guests including vintage arcade games, ping pong, board games, foosball and much more.

Punch Bowl Social Atlanta is a restaurant, bar and entertainment center with two levels where guests can eat from their wide-range menu, drink their craft cocktails and beers from their multiple bars and play a variety of games.