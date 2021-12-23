Spend your New Year’s Eve at Punch Bowl Social Atlanta

For those who have a competitive spirit, Punch Bowl Social Atlanta may be the best place for you to spend your New Year’s Eve.
As 2021 comes to a close, ring in the new year with live entertainment and games. From 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Friday, December 31st, Punch Bowl Social will be hosting a New Year’s Eve bash. Located at The Battery, the gastropub has several games for all guests including vintage arcade games, ping pong, board games, foosball and much more.
Punch Bowl Social Atlanta is a restaurant, bar and entertainment center with two levels where guests can eat from their wide-range menu, drink their craft cocktails and beers from their multiple bars and play a variety of games.
A live DJ will be performing after 10 p.m. until the ball drops, and once midnight hits Punch Bowl Atlanta will be serving champagne toasts. Additionally, at 10 p.m. a cover charge of $20 will be required at the entrance.
The restaurant will serve shareable midnight snacks all night for you and your friends, and several specialty cocktails.
Drinks include:
- The Home for Holiday’s Cocktail, a seasonal apple cider punch with brandy, whiskey and Italian amaretto.
- El Diablo, which is Punch Bowl Social’s Mexican Mule with tequila and ginger beer.
- The High Fashion Cocktail, which features a sparkling wine mixed with flavors of grapefruit and lemon juice.
Due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus, it is recommended that you check with restaurants and events ahead of time and take precautions. The latest CDC guidance is here.
