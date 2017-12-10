Photo Vault: Remember when Atlanta had a white Christmas?

The Christmas Day snow may have seemed magical and romantic, but by the third day, the holiday glow had worn thin. Unaccustomed to the slippery white stuff, metro Atlantans turned their attention to the messy travel conditions following the precipitation.

With temperatures dropping into the mid-20s, drivers were cautioned to look out for ice on the roadways through the next morning, which happened to be a Monday. Transportation crews were on metro highways starting 5:30 p.m. Saturday to look for trouble spots and spread a salt-sand mix where needed.

Of course, the holiday snowfall complicated travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. A Delta Air Lines spokesman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time that there were 500 weather-related flight cancellations nationwide that Saturday — including 300 of the 800 scheduled departures from the Atlanta hub.

On the positive side, the snowfall that began Saturday morning transformed metro Atlanta into a once-in-a-century holiday postcard that fulfilled people’s dreams of a white Christmas. The last time the area had a measurable snowfall on Christmas Day was 128 years was, when 0.3 inch fell.

Many took advantage of the oddity with walks through falling snow, by building snowmen, and of course with snowball fights. It’s not every year that Atlanta transforms into a winter wonderland.