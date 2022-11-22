‘Snow Day at Alpharetta City Center’ is a winter wonderland

Alpharetta City Center is hosting “Snow Day at ACC” in downtown Alpharetta on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 3 p.m. Featuring live music, snow, craft-making stations and festive llamas, the event is designed to turn a piece of Georgia into a winter wonderland for the holidays. Best of all, it’s free.
“The event will feature snow machines on the Town Green, allowing guests to experience a rare ‘snow day’ in the South,” the center said in a press release. “Holiday llamas will also be on-site, dressed up in festive attire and ready for photos. A hot cocoa and cookie station will be available for those who would like a sweet treat, as well as stations to create customizable beanies, snowglobes and a make-your-own snow bucket. A photobooth will also be set up in front of the Christmas tree on the Town Green to capture memories at the event.
“Local band Lilac Wine will add to the festivities with live music throughout the event. The trio is known for performing covers of popular songs from the past 50 years with the blends of traditional folk, bluegrass and jazz music.”
Ahead of the event, the center encourages guests to lock down brunch and lunch reservations at the locally-owned restaurants located in downtown Alpharetta and to wrap up some holiday shopping at the center’s collection of locally-owned retailers.
All of the center’s locally-owned restaurants and their hours of operation can be found below.
· Carson Kitchen - Open 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturdays (Brunch available until 4 p.m.)
· Central City Tavern - Open 11 a.m. - 12:30 a.m. Saturdays
· Chiringa - Open 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Saturdays
· Citizen Soul - Open 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturdays
· Curry Up Now - Open 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. Saturdays
· Jekyll Brewing - Open 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. Saturdays (Brunch menu available)
· JINYA Ramen Bar - Open 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturdays
· Never Enough Thyme - Open 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturdays
· Restaurant Holmes - Open 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturdays
· Vitality Bowls - Open 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturdays
For those excited to visit, the Alpharetta City Center is located at 2001 Commerce St.
