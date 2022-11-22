‘Snow Day at Alpharetta City Center’ is a winter wonderland

Ahead of the event, the center encourages guests to lock down brunch and lunch reservations at the locally-owned restaurants located in downtown Alpharetta and to wrap up some holiday shopping at the center’s collection of locally-owned retailers.

All of the center’s locally-owned restaurants and their hours of operation can be found below.

· Carson Kitchen - Open 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturdays (Brunch available until 4 p.m.)

· Central City Tavern - Open 11 a.m. - 12:30 a.m. Saturdays

· Chiringa - Open 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Saturdays

· Citizen Soul - Open 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturdays

· Curry Up Now - Open 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. Saturdays

· Jekyll Brewing - Open 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. Saturdays (Brunch menu available)

· JINYA Ramen Bar - Open 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturdays

· Never Enough Thyme - Open 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturdays

· Restaurant Holmes - Open 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturdays

· Vitality Bowls - Open 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturdays

For those excited to visit, the Alpharetta City Center is located at 2001 Commerce St.