Roswell among U.S. cities with highest holiday budgets, analysis finds

Nearly 1 in 4 people are still paying off last year’s holiday debt, with this year’s shopping about to begin in full force. Obviously, not everyone has the same budget for food, decorations and gifts.

To determine who has the biggest holiday budget, WalletHub compared 558 U.S. cities across five key metrics: income, age, debt-to-income ratio; monthly income-to-monthly expenses ratio; and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio.

The financial website said calculations are based on its “proprietary algorithm, which considers the aforementioned five factors to determine the holiday budget for a particular city.”