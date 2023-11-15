Lenox Square welcomes Santa, reindeer and more this season

The festivities kick off with Santa’s arrival at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, on the mall level in Macy’s Court. Thursday is also the first day you can get your photo taken with St. Nick.

Santa will be on hand 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through Christmas Eve. Although reservations aren’t required, they are encouraged and can be made here.

Children and adults with special needs can avoid the crowds and have their visit and photo taken with St. Nick 9-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Reservations are required for this event and can be made here.

If you’re a veteran, a member of the military or a first responder, put on your holiday attire and head to Lenox 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. The 30 who show a valid ID can get free photos with Santa — and your family is included.

Fur babies aren’t left out of the holiday fun either. The mall has set aside 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, for you to bring your pets and get their holiday photo with Santa.

Story time with St. Nick takes place from noon-1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. After refreshments and a good tale, head the mall’s main entrance and check out Santa’s ride. The big man’s sleigh and two of his reindeer will be available for photos until 3 p.m.

There’s more to the holidays than just Santa, however.

Take a shopping break at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, and watch a special 30-minute performance by Atlanta Ballet 2, including excerpts from the Nutcracker.

Don’t forget to kick off your Hot Chocolate Crawl 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, outside the mall’s main entrance. Not only are the beverages and appetizers complimentary, but so are the live music and keepsake memento.

For more events this holiday season, check out the mall’s website.