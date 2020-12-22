Hamburger icon
New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day 2022: What stores are open, closed?

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A new year is just days away, but that doesn’t mean you don’t still have some time to gather your New Year’s Eve decorations for your small, socially distant or virtual gathering.

Even after the new year, perhaps there’s a gift you’ve received that you want to give back or an item you just can’t wait to purchase.

There are some stores that are closed on New Year’s Day while many others are open on New Year’s Eve. Here is a list of some major retailers and their hours for the holidays, according to Offers.com.

As always, be sure to contact your local retailers to verify hours, as they can vary by location.

New Year’s Eve hours (Dec. 31)

Academy Sports + Outdoors

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Best Buy

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Costco

9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

CVS

Open regular hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Home Depot

6 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Ikea

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Kohl’s

9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Lowe’s

6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Macy’s

11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Party City

Some stores close at 8 p.m., but it varies.

Target

8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Walgreens

Regular Hours

Walmart

Regular hours; closing at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. varies by store

Whole Foods

7 a.m.-9 p.m.

New Year’s Day hours (Jan. 1)

Academy Sports + Outdoors

8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Best Buy

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale

10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Costco

Closed

CVS

Open regular hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Home Depot

9 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Ikea

Regular hours

Kohl’s

9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Lowe’s

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Macy’s

11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Party City

Closed

Target

8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Walgreens

Regular Hours

Walmart

Regular hours; closing at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. varies by store

Whole Foods

Opening (varies by store) at 9 or 10 a.m.; closing at regular time

