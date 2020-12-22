New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day 2022: What stores are open, closed?

A new year is just days away, but that doesn’t mean you don’t still have some time to gather your New Year’s Eve decorations for your small, socially distant or virtual gathering.
Even after the new year, perhaps there’s a gift you’ve received that you want to give back or an item you just can’t wait to purchase.
There are some stores that are closed on New Year’s Day while many others are open on New Year’s Eve. Here is a list of some major retailers and their hours for the holidays, according to Offers.com.
As always, be sure to contact your local retailers to verify hours, as they can vary by location.
New Year’s Eve hours (Dec. 31)
Academy Sports + Outdoors
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bed, Bath & Beyond
9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Best Buy
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
BJ’s Wholesale
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Costco
9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
CVS
Open regular hours
Dick’s Sporting Goods
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Home Depot
6 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Ikea
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Kohl’s
9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Lowe’s
6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Macy’s
11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Party City
Some stores close at 8 p.m., but it varies.
Target
8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Walgreens
Regular Hours
Walmart
Regular hours; closing at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. varies by store
Whole Foods
7 a.m.-9 p.m.
New Year’s Day hours (Jan. 1)
Academy Sports + Outdoors
8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Bed, Bath & Beyond
10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Best Buy
10 a.m.-8 p.m.
BJ’s Wholesale
10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Costco
Closed
CVS
Open regular hours
Dick’s Sporting Goods
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Home Depot
9 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Ikea
Regular hours
Kohl’s
9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Lowe’s
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Macy’s
11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Party City
Closed
Target
8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Walgreens
Regular Hours
Walmart
Regular hours; closing at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. varies by store
Whole Foods
Opening (varies by store) at 9 or 10 a.m.; closing at regular time
