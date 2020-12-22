Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day 2020: What stores are open, closed?

caption arrowCaption
Target: Fast facts.

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dec 22, 2020

A new year is just days away, but that doesn’t mean you don’t still have some time to gather your New Year’s Eve decorations for your small, socially distant or virtual gathering.

Even after the new year, perhaps there’s a gift you’ve received that you want to give back or an item you just can’t wait to purchase.

ExploreHow Walmart is going to make your holiday returns a lot easier

There are some stores that are closed on New Year’s Day while many others are open on New Year’s Eve. Here is a list of some major retailers and their hours for the holidays, according to Offers.com.

As always, be sure to contact your local retailers to verify hours, as they can vary by location.

New Year’s Eve hours (Dec. 31)

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

CVS: Open regular hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dillard’s: Varies by mall; 11 a.m. or noon-6 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

The Home Depot: 6 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Ikea: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

JC Penney: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Kohl’s: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Lowe’s: 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Macy’s: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Neiman Marcus: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Nordstrom: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Party City: Some stores close at 8 p.m., but it varies.

Sam’s Club: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Target: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Walgreens: Regular Hours

Walmart: Regular hours; closing at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. varies by store

Whole Foods: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

ExploreAAA expects fewer travelers during year-end holidays

New Year’s Day hours (Jan. 1)

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Costco: Closed

CVS: Open regular hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dillard’s: Varies by mall; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

The Home Depot: 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Ikea: Regular hours

JC Penney: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Kohl’s: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Lowe’s: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Macy’s: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Neiman Marcus: noon-5 p.m.

Nordstrom: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Party City: Closed

Sam’s Club: Closed

Target: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Walgreens: Regular Hours

Walmart: Regular hours; closing at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. varies by store

Whole Foods: Opening (varies by store) at 9 or 10 a.m.; closing at regular time

About the Author

Follow Kiersten Willis on twitter

Kiersten Willis is a Georgia-born native specialist for the revenue content team with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Responsible for helping to fulfill sponsorships, she also works on advertorial content and manages the Aging in Atlanta special print section. She's a graduate of the University of Georgia.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
7 New Year’s traditions around the world
23h ago
Not liking that sweater? Here’s what to know about return policies
23h ago
New Year traditions hold special meaning for Haitian, Colombian immigrants
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top