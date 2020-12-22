New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day 2020: What stores are open, closed?

A new year is just days away, but that doesn’t mean you don’t still have some time to gather your New Year’s Eve decorations for your small, socially distant or virtual gathering.
Even after the new year, perhaps there’s a gift you’ve received that you want to give back or an item you just can’t wait to purchase.
There are some stores that are closed on New Year’s Day while many others are open on New Year’s Eve. Here is a list of some major retailers and their hours for the holidays, according to Offers.com.
As always, be sure to contact your local retailers to verify hours, as they can vary by location.
New Year’s Eve hours (Dec. 31)
Academy Sports + Outdoors: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bed, Bath & Beyond: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Best Buy: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
BJ’s Wholesale: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Costco: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
CVS: Open regular hours
Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Dillard’s: Varies by mall; 11 a.m. or noon-6 p.m.
Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
The Home Depot: 6 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Ikea: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
JC Penney: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Kohl’s: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Lowe’s: 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Macy’s: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Neiman Marcus: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Nordstrom: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Party City: Some stores close at 8 p.m., but it varies.
Sam’s Club: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Target: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Walgreens: Regular Hours
Walmart: Regular hours; closing at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. varies by store
Whole Foods: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
New Year’s Day hours (Jan. 1)
Academy Sports + Outdoors: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Bed, Bath & Beyond: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Best Buy: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
BJ’s Wholesale: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Costco: Closed
CVS: Open regular hours
Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Dillard’s: Varies by mall; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
The Home Depot: 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Ikea: Regular hours
JC Penney: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Kohl’s: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Lowe’s: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Macy’s: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Neiman Marcus: noon-5 p.m.
Nordstrom: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Party City: Closed
Sam’s Club: Closed
Target: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Walgreens: Regular Hours
Walmart: Regular hours; closing at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. varies by store
Whole Foods: Opening (varies by store) at 9 or 10 a.m.; closing at regular time
