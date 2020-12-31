New Year’s Day and beyond: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Marietta Museum of History. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 and ongoing. $5-$7. 1 Depot St., Suite 200. Marietta. 770-794-5710. mariettahistory.org.

Visit the Marietta Museum of History to see exhibits such as “Made by Her Hands: The Beauty, Warmth and Stories of Local Quilting” and “The Man with the Camera: Photographs by Raymond T. Burford, who documented local black communities.

Holiday in the Park. noon-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1 and Saturday, Jan. 2 and noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3. $34.99 and up. Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell. 770-739-3400. sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

Wave an official goodbye to the holidays by visiting the last days of this season’s Holiday in the Park. Over one million LED lights and dozens of Christmas trees decorate Six Flags.

Funny Fridays at the Delray. 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1. $10. Delray Diner, 2475 Delk Road Southeast, Marietta. 404-769-9761. eventbrite.com.

Start the new year off right with a comedy show and live music.

First-day hike at Red Top Mountain State Park. 10-11:30 a.m.; 1-2:30 p.m.; 2:30-4 p.m. Space is limited to 10 guests and preregistration is required. $5 parking. 770-975-0055. Acworth.

“Join Rangers on a hike back into the 1800s to learn about Red Top Mountain’s iron mining history! This hike is a 2-mile loop on moderate terrain. Please allow approximately 1.5 hours for this hike. Please dress for the weather and bring water.”

DeKalb

Free Ice Skating. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 and 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, continuing through Jan. 13. Free. Stone Mountain Mall, 5615 Memorial Dr., Stone Mountain. 404-963-6087. Select a date at eventbrite.com.

Skate at an inside ice rink for free as you enjoy holiday music. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Caffeine & Octane Car Show. 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3. Free. Perimeter Mall, 4440 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. facebook.com.

Check out cars of all makes and models, including the first modified Lexus 2021 IS in the world. Social distancing will be enforced, and masks are strongly encouraged.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3. Parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. avondaleestatesfarmersmarket.org.

Shop for locally grown produce as well as vegan foods, boiled peanuts and more.

Masks are required, social distancing will be enforced, and attendance within the market space will be limited.

Wow! 3:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1. included with general admission of $18-$20, free for members. Fernbank, Frances Wood Wilson Foundation Theater, lower level, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

Watch live physics and chemistry demonstrations that show science at its loudest, biggest and most impressive.

North Fulton

Vinyasa Flow Yoga Class. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. Free. Crabapple Government Center gym, 12624 Broadwell Road, Alpharetta. facebook.com.

Get moving with a vinyasa flow yoga class led by instructors from Lift Yoga. Masks are required (and can be removed once you’re on your mat) and social distancing will be enforced. Bring your own mat and water.

The Vegetarian Table. 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1. $50. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. aprons-cooking-school-alpharetta-georgia.eventbritestudio.com.

View a demonstration of making vegetarian dishes, which you’ll also get to sample.

Images Discovered: Norman Wagner. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6135. facebook.com.

See new and rediscovered works by local artist Norman Wagner, professor emeritus of the Atlanta College of Art.

Gwinnett

Alpaca Farm Tour. 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 and Sunday, Jan. 3. Adults $15, children $10, free for kids 2 and under. Creekwater Alpacas, 2812 Centerville-Rosebud Road, Snellville. 877-465-5181. cwafarm.com.

Tour an alpaca farm, where you’ll also be able to see and feed goats, rabbits, pot-bellied pigs and more.

“This Wonderful Life.” Friday, Jan. 1. $25 per streaming access. presented by Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222. auroratheatre.com.

Watch a streamed version of a stage adaptation of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” It stars Atlanta’s Jeremy Aggers, who portrays all the roles – even Zuzu.

Donnell Rawlings. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1 and Saturday, Jan. 2 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3. Atlanta Comedy Club, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. 770-724-6400. atlcomedytheater.com.

Laugh along with Donnell Rawlings of the Dave Chappelle Show as he presents his edgy, relevant comedy. Masks and social distancing are required, and temperature checks will be conducted at the door.

Nick & Mark and Pop-Up Catering. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. catering, 7 p.m. music Friday, Jan. 1. Ironshield Brewing, 457 N. Chestnut St., Lawrenceville. 770-882-2172l. facebook.com.

Grab something to eat from El Tacoman Pop-Up Catering and then listen to live music from Nick & Mark.