Museum of Design Atlanta’s holiday gift guide is here

At $22, this is the perfect gift for that amateur mixologist in your life.

“Perfect for the host or cocktail-lover, this card match game is a fun way to kick off any gathering,” the museum said.

Games for grown-ups

For $26, this is an opportunity to spice up your next dinner party.

“This game pack features 40 prompts to keep the party going. Inviting users to cast aside reserve, these cards are an invitation to get in touch with neglected, imaginative aspects of players,” the museum said. “They’re a reminder that friendship doesn’t only require talking, it thrives just as much on the light-hearted but significant business of playing together.”

Girls garage by Emily Pilloton book

If you have a girl in your life that is looking to learn some building skills, look no further than this $29.99 package.

“Packed with over 175 illustrated tool guides, 11 how-to projects, 21 essential skills, and 15 inspiring stories from real-world builder girls and women, ‘Girls Garage’ will inspire readers to fill up their toolbox and get building!” the museum said. “With a background in architecture and construction, Emily Pilloton started the nonprofit Girls Garage to give girls the tools to build the world they want to see. Since 2013, girls ages 9-18 have come to Girls Garage’s workshop eager to use power tools and build real-world projects for their community. The Girls Garage book puts that same power into girls’ hands around the world, inviting them to join a thriving, diverse, and fierce movement of fearless builder girls.”

Hip hop mug

Beats Collection has its own mug for that music lover in your life. It costs $19.99.

“Dance in the kitchen to favorite tunes with a favorite drink in this Hip Hop Mug by Beats Collection,” the museum said.

Infinity pillow

For $39, you can experience comfort in a new, different way.

“Feel at home anywhere with the Infinity Pillow,” the museum said. “Twist, wrap and bundle its versatile shape to fit the needs of any space, whether it’s the window, aisle or middle seat, on the road, or at home. Neck support, lumbar pillow, window pillow, desk pillow, eye mask and noise canceling pillow – this unique design by Amsterdam-based BCXSY does it all.”

Kid Made Modern arts and crafts library

This is one of the pricier items on the list at $49.99. All the same, it’s a great choice for anyone running low on arts and crafts supplies.

“With over 1,000 pieces including everything from felt, fuzzy sticks and pom poms to glue, scissors and beads, this library of supplies is the perfect way to start a crafting center for children,” the museum said. “Simply add imagination.”

Crush + Color: Lizzo Colorful Adventures

At $14.99, this adult coloring book is a great choice for any music fan.

“Grab a copy of this coloring book and get coloring with Lizzo,” the museum said. “With dozens of scenes depicting Lizzo in all her crushable beauty, this coloring book is customizable and a quirky way to show love for the hottest popstar. Complete with a biography of Lizzo and details about her career, this coloring book is as educational as it is fun.”

Protest Knits

For $12.95, you can get the perfect gift for that creatively crafty person in your life.

“Protest Knits is the book for expert knitters, beginners and everyone in between,” the museum said. “From the easy-peasy to the more complex, the book features more than 15 projects for some crafty therapy. With... protest scarfs and political pin cushions, make a statement with a crochet hook or pair of knitting needles.”

RGB Socks

For $15, you can get your hands on these unique Ruth Bader Ginsburg socks.

“These RBG Crew Socks are made by Maggie Stern Stitches, who donates generously to organizations such as The American Civil Liberties Union and The Equal Justice Initiative representing the interests and causes of the women and men whose images are on the socks,” the museum said.