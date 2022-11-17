Martha Stewart breaks down holiday dos and don’ts

Should you use an artificial or real Christmas tree?

Stewart said that she prefers artificial trees for a number of reasons, including that she doesn’t have to worry about them drying out.

“I absolutely prefer artificial trees now,” she said. “I do not want needles all over my house. I actually set up trees in about four different places on my property and in four different houses.”

Should you use white or colored Christmas lights?

Stewart likes to keep things monochrome in the lights department.

“I prefer all white,” she said.

Should Christmas tree decorations match?

To Stewart, matching is an important part of decorating for the holidays.

“I do gold trees, green trees, red trees, silver trees, pink trees, and they’re orchestrated to be very, very beautiful and have a cohesive design,” she said.

Should you use a holiday newsletter?

A holiday newsletter can be a great way for larger families to keep distant relatives in the know with their lives. That being said, Stewart isn’t a fan of the practice.

“My life is an open book,” she said. “You can read about my life online, on Instagram. You don’t also have to see it on my Christmas card.”

In the video above, you can catch Stewart discussing how her holiday plans have changed this year, the importance of bringing new people into your life as you get older and much more on “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.”