Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week
Martha Stewart breaks down holiday dos and don’ts

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago
The 81-year-old celebrity recently sat down on the TODAY show

Martha Stewart recently stopped by TODAY to drop some words of wisdom for the holidays. The 81-year-old lifestyle icon sat down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to discuss her plans for Thanksgiving and her dos and don’ts for the holidays.

Kicking things off, Stewart explained that listening to Christmas music before Thanksgiving is totally acceptable.

“There are no Thanksgiving songs,” she said. Stewart shared other tips for the holidays.

Should you use an artificial or real Christmas tree?

Stewart said that she prefers artificial trees for a number of reasons, including that she doesn’t have to worry about them drying out.

“I absolutely prefer artificial trees now,” she said. “I do not want needles all over my house. I actually set up trees in about four different places on my property and in four different houses.”

Should you use white or colored Christmas lights?

Stewart likes to keep things monochrome in the lights department.

“I prefer all white,” she said.

Should Christmas tree decorations match?

To Stewart, matching is an important part of decorating for the holidays.

“I do gold trees, green trees, red trees, silver trees, pink trees, and they’re orchestrated to be very, very beautiful and have a cohesive design,” she said.

Should you use a holiday newsletter?

A holiday newsletter can be a great way for larger families to keep distant relatives in the know with their lives. That being said, Stewart isn’t a fan of the practice.

“My life is an open book,” she said. “You can read about my life online, on Instagram. You don’t also have to see it on my Christmas card.”

In the video above, you can catch Stewart discussing how her holiday plans have changed this year, the importance of bringing new people into your life as you get older and much more on “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

