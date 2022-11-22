Get unique pajama sets for the entire family

BreakingNews
BREAKING: 3 South Georgia deputies fired, arrested over jail beating
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
‘Tis the season for matching pajamas

Matching holiday pajamas have become something of a tradition. And while department stores already have theirs on display, perhaps you’re looking for something a little more unique. After all, you’re supposed to match with your family, not with everyone else posting their holiday photos on social media.

For something a little more personal, check out these five retailers that offer fun matching pajama sets that you won’t find in stores:

Kaans Designs

Kaans Designs offers a variety of items from bags, hats, shirts, sweats, stockings, family matching sets from outdoor wear to holiday matching sets. They also made Oprah’s Favorite Things list. Visit kaansdesigns.com to see their holiday options.

Credit: Kaans Designs Website: DESIGN:THE ORIGINAL

Credit: Kaans Designs Website: DESIGN:THE ORIGINAL

Etsy

For an even more unique take on matching sets for the entire family, friends or couples, Etsy is a creative person’s playground. Most items ship the next day. Purchasing a customized pajama set from Etsy not only shows support for small business owners, but will also give your family a unique look for the holidays. Visit ETSY.com for more.

FashionNova

Usually, FashionNova fans flock to the website for the latest and trendiest styles. But during the holiday season, it’s known to be a pretty festive place to shop. Visit fashionnova.com for more.

Credit: FashionNova

Credit: FashionNova

LazyOne

Want a matching pajama set just for your and your beau? LazyOne has plenty of cute comfy sets, plus underwear, shirts, tank tops, sleep dresses, pants and robes for you and your special someone. Visit Lazyone.com.

WepuhPSho Family Sets

This Amazon seller has fun designs for the entire family — dog included. From traditional Santa Claus and Rudolph the Reindeer looks to dinosaurs and penguins with the Christmas spirit, there are tons of options to choose from. Visit their storefront for more.

Credit: Photo: Amazon

Credit: Photo: Amazon

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

