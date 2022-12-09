‘Light the Night’ to feature winter wonderland display in Marietta

A towering lighthouse wrapped in red and white lights can be seen in the distance, as well as massive ornaments adorned in various colors. It’s a light display with a lot to offer, especially at a free price point.

Due West United Methodist Church has other happenings for the holidays as well.

On De. 10 at 6 a.m. and Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., the church will be hosting “The Angels Sang: West Cobb Christmas Celebration.”

“West Cobb Christmas Celebration is a time for the entire family to get into the Christmas Spirit!” The website said. “Support this musical celebration with your presence.”