‘Light the Night’ to feature winter wonderland display in Marietta

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Due West United Methodist Church has announced the opening of its “Light the Night” event. Open every night of December from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., the event will feature a self-guided tour through holiday-themed light displays. Donations will be accepted at the free event, which the church said will go towards supporting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the church’s various missions programs.

Located at 3956 Due West Road in Marietta, the display will feature a whopping 50,000 lights.

The entrance to the event features a cheery banner that reads “Merry Christmas” in inviting letters. The light displays within range from candy cane arches to holiday-dressed bears. A miniature horse and carriage can be seen lit up in white lights on the event’s Facebook announcement.

A towering lighthouse wrapped in red and white lights can be seen in the distance, as well as massive ornaments adorned in various colors. It’s a light display with a lot to offer, especially at a free price point.

ExploreSt. Regis Atlanta transforms into ‘Astor Chalet’ for the holidays

Due West United Methodist Church has other happenings for the holidays as well.

On De. 10 at 6 a.m. and Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., the church will be hosting “The Angels Sang: West Cobb Christmas Celebration.”

“West Cobb Christmas Celebration is a time for the entire family to get into the Christmas Spirit!” The website said. “Support this musical celebration with your presence.”

