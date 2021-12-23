Hawks and State Farm Arena hire hundreds at Holiday Hiring Fair

The hiring event, held at west midtown’s upscale mini-golf course Puttshack, gave applicants the opportunity to interview with hiring managers from a variety of departments, including arena conversion, food and beverage, guest experience, housekeeping, security and uniform management, according to a press release.

Approximately 350 job offers were made to candidates, the release stated. The Hawks and State Farm Arena have hired over 900 part-time and full-time employees since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.