Hawks and State Farm Arena hire hundreds at Holiday Hiring Fair

The holidays just got a lot brighter for more than 300 hundred people, when the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena hosted their annual Holiday Hiring Fair on Tuesday.
The hiring event, held at west midtown’s upscale mini-golf course Puttshack, gave applicants the opportunity to interview with hiring managers from a variety of departments, including arena conversion, food and beverage, guest experience, housekeeping, security and uniform management, according to a press release.
Approximately 350 job offers were made to candidates, the release stated. The Hawks and State Farm Arena have hired over 900 part-time and full-time employees since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.
“We have an incredible lineup of events and shows coming in 2022 to State Farm Arena,” said Brett Stefansson, Hawks’ executive vice president, and State Farm Arena’s general manager. “Through this hiring fair, we hope that we gave candidates a memorable and positive experience that they can then translate to providing the same experience for both Hawks’ fans and concertgoers alike.”
For event-day and part-time positions, the Hawks and State Farm Arena offer a minimum starting wage of $15 per hour, as well as other benefits such as discounted medical services, paid major holidays, training and professional development, and scholarship opportunities.
It’s not too late for those interested in learning more about job opportunities with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, they’re still hiring. Visit Hawks.com/TrueToYou.
