Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Hawks and State Farm Arena hire hundreds at Holiday Hiring Fair

caption arrowCaption
History of the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

The holidays just got a lot brighter for more than 300 hundred people, when the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena hosted their annual Holiday Hiring Fair on Tuesday.

The hiring event, held at west midtown’s upscale mini-golf course Puttshack, gave applicants the opportunity to interview with hiring managers from a variety of departments, including arena conversion, food and beverage, guest experience, housekeeping, security and uniform management, according to a press release.

ExploreHawks players distribute 1,500 gifts to kids for the holidays

Approximately 350 job offers were made to candidates, the release stated. The Hawks and State Farm Arena have hired over 900 part-time and full-time employees since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.

ExploreHost a holiday family game night everyone can enjoy

“We have an incredible lineup of events and shows coming in 2022 to State Farm Arena,” said Brett Stefansson, Hawks’ executive vice president, and State Farm Arena’s general manager. “Through this hiring fair, we hope that we gave candidates a memorable and positive experience that they can then translate to providing the same experience for both Hawks’ fans and concertgoers alike.”

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Rudolph’s nose isn’t all that shines this holiday at Center for Puppetry Arts

SEE: Catch up with Atlanta native Kenan Thompson on new ‘Kenan’ season, ‘SNL’ so far

EAT: 3 ideas for culinary holiday gifts for friends, family and pets

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

For event-day and part-time positions, the Hawks and State Farm Arena offer a minimum starting wage of $15 per hour, as well as other benefits such as discounted medical services, paid major holidays, training and professional development, and scholarship opportunities.

It’s not too late for those interested in learning more about job opportunities with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, they’re still hiring. Visit Hawks.com/TrueToYou.

About the Author

Avery Newmark writes and produces stories about health, travel, lifestyle and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Private Quarters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's real estate and interior design section. A native of Atlanta, she enjoys film photography and live music in her free time.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Don’t get your feelings hurt this Christmas
1m ago
Spend your New Year’s Eve at Punch Bowl Social Atlanta
11m ago
Happy Festivus! A look at the best tweets, memes on social media
3h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top