Hawks players distribute 1,500 gifts to kids for the holidays

The Atlanta Hawks hosted a holiday party on Saturday with festive games and activities, as well as gifts for children and their families.
The event was in collaboration with Atlanta Housing and Santa for a Day, a non-religious nonprofit organization that answers letters to Santa from underserved children ages 5 to 12 living in public housing properties, according to a press release.
Credit: Kat Goduco Photography
Several players, including Clint Capela, John Collins, Cam Reddish, and Delon Wright, made appearances to provide the kids with holiday gifts, basic necessities and educational supplies.
“We are grateful to have an opportunity to bring some holiday cheer to this special group of children in the Atlanta community with both gifts and with surprise appearances from Cam, Clint, John and Delon,” said Hawks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter. “To have Hawks players take the time to come here and connect with these families is what it means to be ‘True to Atlanta.’”
Volunteers from Santa for a Day also joined the Hawks to distribute nearly 1,500 gifts and holiday cheer.
“We’re so grateful to the Atlanta Hawks for surprising, delighting and bringing smiles to all of these children, helping to make this a holiday they won’t forget,” Santa For A Day Executive Director Rich Gentile said. “Our aim is to reach into as many of Atlanta’s most underserved areas and demonstrate, by example, the healing power of ‘goodness in the face of adversity.’”
