Hawks players distribute 1,500 gifts to kids for the holidays

Several players, including Clint Capela, John Collins, Cam Reddish, and Delon Wright, made appearances to provide the kids with holiday gifts, basic necessities and educational supplies.

“We are grateful to have an opportunity to bring some holiday cheer to this special group of children in the Atlanta community with both gifts and with surprise appearances from Cam, Clint, John and Delon,” said Hawks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter. “To have Hawks players take the time to come here and connect with these families is what it means to be ‘True to Atlanta.’”