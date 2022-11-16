Here are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday vacation deals

To apply, click here.

Villa del Palmar

Located at Mexico’s Loreto Bay National Marine Park, Villa del Palmar offers a beautiful destination vacation for sightseers not fond of large crowds. The resort is offering 25% for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with rates starting at $299 per night.

From Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, the resort’s Black Friday pre-sale deal comes with a free daily breakfast and 10% off every round of gold at the TPC Danzante Bay. The offer is valid for stays between Nov. 26, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023.

From Nov. 25 through Nov. 28, the resort is offering a Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale where guests can book deals that include free daily breakfasts, free 25-minute massages at Sabila Spa and 10% off every round of gold at the TPC Danzante Bay. The offer is valid for stays from Nov. 26, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023.

For the Black Friday pre-sale package deal, use code BLACKFRIDAYPRE and click here. For the Black Friday and Cyber Monday package deal, use promo code BLACKFRIDAY and click here.

Salmon Falls Resort

For those looking for something different than the average beachside getaway, there is Alaska’s Salmon Falls Resort. Located at the southernmost entrance to the state’s Inside Passage, the resort is most famous for its world-class salmon fishing.

With daily rates beginning at $1,050 per person, the resort is offering 30% off the new all-inclusive 2023 package. The package includes lodging, meals, fully guided fishing, bear viewing via floatplane, eco-kayaking, ziplining and a number of other activities.

To qualify for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion, guests will need to book between Nov. 25 and Dec. 4. The offer is valid for stays between May 27, 2023 and Sept. 15, 2023.

Interested guests can apply here.

Smyth Tribeca

New York’s Smyth Tribeca hotel is the perfect stop for vacationers dreaming of the Big Apple. Some of the city’s best dining, art galleries, boutique shopping, parks and other cultural offerings are in walking distance of the conveniently located hotel.

Starting at $309 per night, Smyth Tribeca is offering 30% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The package includes breakfast for two at the nearby Smyth Tavern and must be booked between Nov. 14 and Dec. 4. The offer is valid for stays from Nov. 14 through Dec. 29.

To get in on the deal, click here.