How to choose your Christmas tree this year

The Murray Cypress has a weak scent, but is also known as having a long lifespan after cutting. The cypress leaves minimal sap and needles behind, making it a perfect pick for anyone in the market for a low maintenance purchase.

While not often grown in Georgia, the Fraser Fir is the most common Christmas tree found in tree lots and big box stores throughout the South. These firs are consequently often stood in water when they arrive at a Georgia Christmas tree farm, which means they are often more fresh than their counterparts.

For a full breakdown of all nine Christmas trees types found in Georgia, check out gacta.com/types-history.

Explore Expert warns of expensive Christmas

What should I consider before choosing a Christmas tree?

Before you leave the house to visit your local Christmas tree farm, there are a few things to consider. Check off this list before making any big purchases to ensure you get the tree that works best for you.