How to choose your Christmas tree this year

The Georgia Christmas Tree Association is here to help local holiday shoppers answer an important question: How do I choose a Christmas tree? There are a number of options to choose from, but finding the perfect tree for you doesn’t need to be a hassle.
Finding a Georgia Christmas tree farm near you
“Each (Christmas tree) farm in Georgia is unique,” the association’s website said. “Some are in the country; some are nestled amongst subdivisions in the city. Some offer many varieties of trees; others offer fewer. Some allow you to cut the tree, whereas other farms may do all the cutting. Some have stores that well may have other products. Some have concessions. Some have farm animals or petting zoos. Many offer hayrides. Most sell Christmas tree stands and other tree-related items. The farms are as unique as the families that own them.”
Visit the association’s Farm Finder page to find a Georgia Christmas tree farm near you.
What Christmas trees options are there in Georgia?
In total, there are nine different kinds of Christmas trees grown and sold in Georgia. The most common tree found on Christmas tree farms in Georgia is the Murray Cypress, according to the association.
The Murray Cypress has a weak scent, but is also known as having a long lifespan after cutting. The cypress leaves minimal sap and needles behind, making it a perfect pick for anyone in the market for a low maintenance purchase.
While not often grown in Georgia, the Fraser Fir is the most common Christmas tree found in tree lots and big box stores throughout the South. These firs are consequently often stood in water when they arrive at a Georgia Christmas tree farm, which means they are often more fresh than their counterparts.
For a full breakdown of all nine Christmas trees types found in Georgia, check out gacta.com/types-history.
What should I consider before choosing a Christmas tree?
Before you leave the house to visit your local Christmas tree farm, there are a few things to consider. Check off this list before making any big purchases to ensure you get the tree that works best for you.
- Where will your tree be placed? Find a spot in your home that is away from heat sources but near outlets for your Christmas lights. Finding a spot before selecting a tree will help give you an idea of how large of a tree you can afford to use.
- Measure everything twice. Measure the length of your tree topper, tree stand, ceiling and doorways before purchasing a tree so you can compare the measurements once you get to the farm.
- When will your tree be purchased? Consider the amount of time your tree needs to be on display before choosing which variety of tree to purchase. Some tree types last longer than others.
- Ready your home. Once you have your dimensions measured and your tree type picked out, prepare your home for your new tree’s arrival. Fill your tree stand with water and place it in its desired spot. Move any furniture or other items as necessary so that you can have ease of access once the tree is in your possession.
