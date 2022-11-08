BreakingNews
Disney's holiday shop is now open

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
Find your favorite holiday gifts for adults, babies and even pets

Disney has officially dropped its holiday collection. And while you can experience holiday magic at one of the company’s theme parks, it’s also nice to bring a little of that magic home.

The Disney Holiday Collection has everything from warm sweaters in neutral tones to more colorful items, including dazzling jewelry and festive items like holiday drinking glasses.

Something new in this years’ Disney collection is the amount of vintage Mickey Mouse, from original drawings on a bright red sweat shirt to vintage Christmas graphics.

