Christmas shipping deadlines: The last day to send gifts with FedEx, UPS and USPS

“Beginning the week of Dec. 7, customer traffic is expected to increase, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week,” USPS said in a statement. The services “anticipates Dec. 14 will be the Postal Service’s busiest day online with more than 13 million consumers predicted to visit usps.com for help shipping that special holiday gift.”

If you’re planning on sending your gifts by post this year instead of delivering in person, you need to plan ahead not only to ensure the package is under their tree on Christmas morning but also to avoid last minute premium charges.