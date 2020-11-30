X

Christmas shipping deadlines: The last day to send gifts with FedEx, UPS and USPS

One metro Atlanta home is kicking off the Christmas season early

By Ryan Stultz, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With holiday travel likely to be severely curtailed in 2020 by the pandemic, USPS and other carriers are likely to see an even heavier volume of packages this year.

“Beginning the week of Dec. 7, customer traffic is expected to increase, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week,” USPS said in a statement. The services “anticipates Dec. 14 will be the Postal Service’s busiest day online with more than 13 million consumers predicted to visit usps.com for help shipping that special holiday gift.”

If you’re planning on sending your gifts by post this year instead of delivering in person, you need to plan ahead not only to ensure the package is under their tree on Christmas morning but also to avoid last minute premium charges.

Here are the deadlines in 2020 for each of the three major carriers:

USPS

Dec. 15: Retail Ground

Dec. 18: First Class

Dec. 19: Priority Mail

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

FedEx - Find rates and transit times at www.fedex.com.

Dec. 15: FedEx Ground

Dec. 22: FedEx 2-Day

Dec. 23: FedEx Overnight

UPS - Calculate time and cost at www.ups.com.

Dec. 15: UPS Ground

Dec. 21: UPS 3- Day Select

Dec. 22: UPS 2nd-Day Air

Dec 23: UPS Next Day Air

