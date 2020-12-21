Hamburger icon
Christmas Eve 2021: What stores are open this year?

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 9 minutes ago
Be sure to contact your local stores to verify store hours

Last-minute Christmas shopping never fails and despite 2021 being an unprecedented year, it won’t be any different.

So whether you need to pick up last-minute Christmas gifts or grab some items to complete your grocery shopping list, here are the retailers that will be open on Christmas Eve, according to online marketplace Offers.com:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barnes and Noble

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops

Closes at 6 p.m.

Belk

Varies by store.

Best Buy

Varies by store. Extended curbside pickup hours will not be offered.

BJs Wholesale

9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Costco

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dillard’s

Varies by mall.

GameStop

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Home Depot

Varies by store.

Kohl’s

8 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Macy’s

Closes at 6 p.m.

Michaels

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Old Navy

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Target

7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walmart

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

World Market

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

