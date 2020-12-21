Christmas Eve 2021: What stores are open this year?

Last-minute Christmas shopping never fails and despite 2021 being an unprecedented year, it won’t be any different.
So whether you need to pick up last-minute Christmas gifts or grab some items to complete your grocery shopping list, here are the retailers that will be open on Christmas Eve, according to online marketplace Offers.com:
Academy Sports + Outdoors
7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Barnes and Noble
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bass Pro Shops
Closes at 6 p.m.
Belk
Varies by store.
Best Buy
Varies by store. Extended curbside pickup hours will not be offered.
BJs Wholesale
9 a.m to 6 p.m.
Costco
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dillard’s
Varies by mall.
Our picks this week
‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.
DO: Rudolph’s nose isn’t all that shines this holiday at Center for Puppetry Arts
SEE: Catch up with Atlanta native Kenan Thompson on new ‘Kenan’ season, ‘SNL’ so far
EAT: 3 ideas for culinary holiday gifts for friends, family and pets
For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.
GameStop
8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Home Depot
Varies by store.
Kohl’s
8 a.m.to 6 p.m.
Macy’s
Closes at 6 p.m.
Michaels
7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Old Navy
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Target
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Walmart
7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Whole Foods
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
World Market
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
About the Author