Christmas design trends to transform your home for the holidays

By , Access Atlanta
Haul those holiday boxes out of the attic and get those twinkling lights on the trees, because after a year of skipped traditions, the big family Christmas is back on the menu.

Better Homes & Gardens rounded up tips and trends from around the internet. Here is everything you need to know about the most popular holiday trends for 2022:

White Christmas trees

White Christmas trees are in this year. From creating rustic farmhouse looks to making the most out of colorful ornaments, white Christmas trees can help you make the most out of your holiday decorating.

Kitchen Kitsch

Vintage kitchen pieces are big this year as well.

“This trend is all about embracing bright, retro styles from the ‘50s and ‘60s,” Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert, told Better Homes & Gardens. “From unique mixing bowls to old-school cookie jars, this trend is perfect for adding pops of nostalgia and personality to your home this holiday season.”

Cozy Aesthetic

Designing for comfort has been a big trend this year, and the practice is no less popular this holiday season.

“As Pinners prepare for the new year and form their resolutions, we are seeing rising interest in the ‘slow life,’” Jeremy Jankowski, lifestyle expert at Pinterest, told Better Homes & Gardens. “Slow life is all about doing things at the right speed. This movement focuses on doing things better, but not faster—doing less and spending time on the things that matter most to you.”

Nostalgic Decor

Christmas is going vintage this year. That means retro-decor is coming back.

“When buying vintage, shoppers are not only getting something uniquely special but also shopping sustainably by breathing new life into an existing item,” Dayna Isom Johnson told Better Homes & Gardens.

Avery Newmark is the Things to Do Content Producer for Access Atlanta. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery brings Atlanta to life, highlighting the exciting events and locations that make the city great. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Email: avery.newmark@accessatlanta.com.

