Christmas design trends to transform your home for the holidays

“This trend is all about embracing bright, retro styles from the ‘50s and ‘60s,” Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert, told Better Homes & Gardens. “From unique mixing bowls to old-school cookie jars, this trend is perfect for adding pops of nostalgia and personality to your home this holiday season.”

Cozy Aesthetic

Designing for comfort has been a big trend this year, and the practice is no less popular this holiday season.

“As Pinners prepare for the new year and form their resolutions, we are seeing rising interest in the ‘slow life,’” Jeremy Jankowski, lifestyle expert at Pinterest, told Better Homes & Gardens. “Slow life is all about doing things at the right speed. This movement focuses on doing things better, but not faster—doing less and spending time on the things that matter most to you.”

Nostalgic Decor

Christmas is going vintage this year. That means retro-decor is coming back.

“When buying vintage, shoppers are not only getting something uniquely special but also shopping sustainably by breathing new life into an existing item,” Dayna Isom Johnson told Better Homes & Gardens.