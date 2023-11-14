Chick-fil-A has more than just peppermint shakes for the holidays

Everyone has their favorite flavors of the holidays. For some, it’s gingerbread. Others prefer pumpkin (or pumpkin spice). At Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, it’s peppermint.
The peppermint chip milkshake has returned for it’s 15th year. This year, however, it’s bringing some friends home for the holidays — peppermint iced coffee, frosted peppermint chip coffee and an Icedream cup with peppermint chips.
“Throughout the holidays, we’re going all out to celebrate the season alongside our guests, creating even more opportunities for them to come together and connect with each other during the festivities, both inside and outside of our restaurants,” Dustin Britt, senior director for brand strategy, investment and entertainment, said in a press release.
Peppermint shakes aren’t the only item back on the menu right now.
For a limited time, you can get the fast food restaurant’s chicken tortilla soup, made “with a blend of shredded chicken breast and beans, in a white creamy soup base with a blend of vegetables and spices, all topped off with seasoned corn and tortilla strips,” the press release adds.
Food isn’t the only way the restaurant plans to make the season merry, however. There are also games, merchandise and an animated film for the whole family.
If you’re a diehard fan of the eatery — or need a gift for someone who is — check out the holiday collection, with everything from sweaters and T-shirts to an iconic cow stuffed toy.
Looking for something new to watch with your kids? On Monday, the brand premiered a short animated film, “The Spark Tree.” It’s the fifth installment of its Stories of Evergreen Hills series.
And Chick-fil-A’s first original brand for kids, pennycake, is releasing games, puzzles and conversation starters perfect for road trips or while the little ones are helping you in the kitchen.
Our picks this week
‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and make, buy and eat through all of the holidays.
DO: Winter Lantern Festival makes Georgia debut at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
SEE: 3 ways to find your ‘Nutcracker’ prince this season
MAKE: Rich’s coconut cake is perfect for any holiday. Here’s the recipe
For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.
Some of the restaurant’s holiday offerings have already begun, with the rest available later this week. Shopping can be done online, except for stocking stuffers, which are only available at participating Chick-fil-A locations.
About the Author