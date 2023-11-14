Chick-fil-A has more than just peppermint shakes for the holidays

Peppermint shakes aren’t the only item back on the menu right now.

For a limited time, you can get the fast food restaurant’s chicken tortilla soup, made “with a blend of shredded chicken breast and beans, in a white creamy soup base with a blend of vegetables and spices, all topped off with seasoned corn and tortilla strips,” the press release adds.

Food isn’t the only way the restaurant plans to make the season merry, however. There are also games, merchandise and an animated film for the whole family.

If you’re a diehard fan of the eatery — or need a gift for someone who is — check out the holiday collection, with everything from sweaters and T-shirts to an iconic cow stuffed toy.

Looking for something new to watch with your kids? On Monday, the brand premiered a short animated film, “The Spark Tree.” It’s the fifth installment of its Stories of Evergreen Hills series.

And Chick-fil-A’s first original brand for kids, pennycake, is releasing games, puzzles and conversation starters perfect for road trips or while the little ones are helping you in the kitchen.

Some of the restaurant’s holiday offerings have already begun, with the rest available later this week. Shopping can be done online, except for stocking stuffers, which are only available at participating Chick-fil-A locations.