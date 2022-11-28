Car rental tips and tricks ahead of winter travel season

Airport car rental locations are typically busy, and the situation will only become more chaotic as the holidays approach. Consider renting from a neighborhood branch and check with the car rental company to see if they offer a free pickup service.

Avoiding distractions is also important, so familiarize yourself with the rental vehicle by plugging in their chargers, connecting to Bluetooth and activating the GPS before you leave the lot.

AAA travel agents can also help travelers book their rental vehicles and find discounts and bundled options. AAA members can receive up to 20% off base rates at Hertz car rental locations.

Planning ahead is critical to a trip’s success, from mapping out gas stations or electric vehicle charging stations to planning attractions and activities, AAA has several free travel tools to keep people organized and prepared.