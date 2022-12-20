4 ways to recover from holiday debt according to experts

Current income

Debts

Non-debt monthly bills

Payment due dates (including minimum payment amounts)

Short- and longterm goals

Explore Woman receives the ultimate present in white elephant exchange

Create a payment plan that works for you

Its easy to get overwhelmed when it comes to finances. If paying down credit cards becomes a struggle, try to map out which cards have the highest interest rates.

“Try paying down your smallest balance first so you can see your progress toward eliminating your bills right away,” suggested Experian.

If working out a strategy becomes too daunting, consider getting help from an accredited credit counselor like the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.

Watch your spending habits

If you wanted to lose weight, you’d go on a diet and start practicing a healthier lifestyle. The same concept applies to your finances.

To see where most of your money goes, download a spending summary from your financial institution. Cut down on the most costly luxury items and use that money to pay off debt.

Explore Four ways to spend less while enjoying the holiday season

Be careful with pay later options

Pay later options — store credit cards are one of the most common types — allow you to purchase an item now and pay later, often with no interest applied for a certain period. But you have to make sure the repayment fits into your current budget. Determine whether or not you can adjust your finances to pay this off when the payment dates come around.

Money.com broke down some of the benefits — no or low interest rates, quick approval time — as well as some of the risks — increased debt, damage to your credit score — of these products.