4 Thanksgiving activities the entire family will love

Have a bake-off

Nothing sparks family fun like a little competition. If a backyard touch football game isn’t your thing, consider a friendly baking competition. Your kitchen will probably already be a mess, so consider something simple like decorating pre-made cupcakes.

Icebreaker Game

Thanksgiving celebrations are all about welcoming new people into the fold — and it’s an especially popular time for introducing new boyfriends and girlfriends to the family. Avoid awkward silences this year with a fun icebreaker game.

Write down or print off a few getting-to-know-you questions and toss them in a bowl. You can take turns having someone pick a questions, then asking one of your new guests to answer.

Create a chalk mural outside

This is a great idea that gets the entire family involved, giving adults the chance to be a kid again and for children to see their parent’s creativity flourish. Creating a chalk mural outside your house, whether on the driveway or sidewalk, can create fond memories as you write down and draw what Thanksgiving means to you.

Trivia

Thanksgiving trivia can involve movies, music and parades, but it can also feature past family events and traditions, and is a great way to introduce younger generations to a little family history (while learning a few new things yourself).

Questions can range from “When did Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving special debut?” to “How long did it take dad/mom to pass out after eating turkey last year?”

