4 Thanksgiving activities the entire family will love

Looking for activities your family can do on Thanksgiving? From watching the Macy’s parade and football, to running in a Turkey Trot, there are plenty of traditional Thanksgiving Day activities.

But with just a little effort you can keep family and friends engaged throughout the day. And you might just start a new tradition of your own!

Check out these four Thanksgiving Day activities:

Have a bake-off

Nothing sparks family fun like a little competition. If a backyard touch football game isn’t your thing, consider a friendly baking competition. Your kitchen will probably already be a mess, so consider something simple like decorating pre-made cupcakes.

For more than 100 Thanksgiving dessert ideas, click here.

Icebreaker Game

Thanksgiving celebrations are all about welcoming new people into the fold — and it’s an especially popular time for introducing new boyfriends and girlfriends to the family. Avoid awkward silences this year with a fun icebreaker game.

Write down or print off a few getting-to-know-you questions and toss them in a bowl. You can take turns having someone pick a questions, then asking one of your new guests to answer.

For inspiration, check out this list of over 100 popular icebreaker questions.

Create a chalk mural outside

This is a great idea that gets the entire family involved, giving adults the chance to be a kid again and for children to see their parent’s creativity flourish. Creating a chalk mural outside your house, whether on the driveway or sidewalk, can create fond memories as you write down and draw what Thanksgiving means to you.

For some chalk art inspiration, click here.

Trivia

Thanksgiving trivia can involve movies, music and parades, but it can also feature past family events and traditions, and is a great way to introduce younger generations to a little family history (while learning a few new things yourself).

Questions can range from “When did Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving special debut?” to “How long did it take dad/mom to pass out after eating turkey last year?”

For more Thanksgiving trivia questions, click here.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

