BreakingNews
UPDATE | Roads remain closed around Atlanta apartments that went up in flames

3 ways to find your ‘Nutcracker’ prince this season

Atlanta Winter Guide
By
31 minutes ago

Stay on your toes, Atlantans, because tickets for the beloved holiday ballet “The Nutcracker” are on sale now and will likely go quickly.

The story of Clara and her nutcracker prince, who comes to life to battle the Mouse King, began as a children’s tale written by E.T.A. Hoffmann. The ballet was written and orchestrated by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky between February 1891 and April 1892.

Explore5 ways to deter porch pirates and keep your packages safe

If you can’t get seats at your favorite venue, don’t fret. There are productions throughout metro Atlanta. Here are three of our favorites.

‘Urban Nutcracker’

Ballethnic Dance Co.’s “Urban Nutcracker” returns to the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College, where it began 30 years ago. A much-loved holiday tradition in Atlanta’s Black community, the Euro-centric characters are replaced with more relatable ones, like the guest who takes home a lot of food from the party, and all dancers are Black or brown.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9; 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College. 830 Westview Drive S.W., Atlanta. 404-762-1416, ballethnic.org.

Tickets: $40-$80 (for VIP, which is available only opening night)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

‘The Nutcracker’

The Atlanta Ballet’s classic performance of “The Nutcracker” returns to Cobb Energy Centre for most of December. “(F)alling snowflakes, twirling flowers and spinning stars” guide Marie (Clara’s name in the original story) and her prince through a wonderland created by modern technology and traditional stage magic. The official ballet of Georgia, the Atlanta Ballet has been entertaining audiences for 92 years.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17; 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23; 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24; and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. atlantaballet.com

Tickets: prices range from $30 to $158, depending on the night you visit and seats you purchase.

Credit: Photographer: Kim Kenney

Credit: Photographer: Kim Kenney

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

A cast from Ukraine, Japan, Italy, Turkey and other countries bring you Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet at the Fox Theatre. Joining the international principal dancers, acrobats and puppeteers are children from the Namari Dance Center in Johns Creek.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

Where: Fox Theatre. 660 Peachtree St. NE. Atlanta. foxtheatre.org.

Tickets: Prices start at $34, depending on where you sit

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Marietta teacher fatally shot near Underground Atlanta, officials say1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Roads remain closed around Atlanta apartments that went up in flames
15h ago

Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Jan. 6 rioter plots return to Capitol — by launching U.S. House bid
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Renter relief: Monthly rents no longer rising in metro Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Renter relief: Monthly rents no longer rising in metro Atlanta
4h ago

HAPPENING TODAY
Training center foes brace for conflict in advance of protest
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Charlotte B. Teagle

Rich’s coconut cake is perfect for any holiday. Here’s the recipe
11m ago
Why you should never wash your turkey
40m ago
Here’s how to find out how much you’ve spent on Amazon
1h ago
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
2h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top