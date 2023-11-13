3 ways to find your ‘Nutcracker’ prince this season

The story of Clara and her nutcracker prince, who comes to life to battle the Mouse King, began as a children’s tale written by E.T.A. Hoffmann. The ballet was written and orchestrated by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky between February 1891 and April 1892.

If you can’t get seats at your favorite venue, don’t fret. There are productions throughout metro Atlanta. Here are three of our favorites.

‘Urban Nutcracker’

Ballethnic Dance Co.’s “Urban Nutcracker” returns to the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College, where it began 30 years ago. A much-loved holiday tradition in Atlanta’s Black community, the Euro-centric characters are replaced with more relatable ones, like the guest who takes home a lot of food from the party, and all dancers are Black or brown.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9; 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College. 830 Westview Drive S.W., Atlanta. 404-762-1416, ballethnic.org.

Tickets: $40-$80 (for VIP, which is available only opening night)

‘The Nutcracker’

The Atlanta Ballet’s classic performance of “The Nutcracker” returns to Cobb Energy Centre for most of December. “(F)alling snowflakes, twirling flowers and spinning stars” guide Marie (Clara’s name in the original story) and her prince through a wonderland created by modern technology and traditional stage magic. The official ballet of Georgia, the Atlanta Ballet has been entertaining audiences for 92 years.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17; 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23; 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24; and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. atlantaballet.com

Tickets: prices range from $30 to $158, depending on the night you visit and seats you purchase.

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

A cast from Ukraine, Japan, Italy, Turkey and other countries bring you Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet at the Fox Theatre. Joining the international principal dancers, acrobats and puppeteers are children from the Namari Dance Center in Johns Creek.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

Where: Fox Theatre. 660 Peachtree St. NE. Atlanta. foxtheatre.org.

Tickets: Prices start at $34, depending on where you sit