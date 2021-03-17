Atlanta, spruce up your home for spring

This year, the first day of spring is March 20, and instead of thinking about what to get rid of à la spring cleaning, consider ways to spruce up your home. This curated list from nine companies features a selection of new items that are ideal for updating your work-from-home space, creating a comfort nook for relaxing and self-care, plus a few fun items. There’s an adjustable standing desk equipped with cool accessories to make working easier and a luxurious leather recliner for kicking back to relax or those hour-long Zoom calls. For folks looking to beautify small spaces, decorative planters will do the trick. Some items are available locally so you can shop in-store, albeit socially distant; other items can be ordered and delivered to your door. With a few updates, your space will feel refreshing, just like spring.
Plant it. Accentuate a small space with a 4-inch terracotta planter from Sustainable Home Goods and Accessories. The planter features hand-carved details with a white rub finish and can easily rest on a shelf or desk thanks to the accompanying wood stand. $40. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-727-6794, yoursustainablehome.com.
Go green. Decorate a den, office or favorite self-care corner with an assortment of houseplants from Pike Nurseries. Opt for orchids in a variety of colors; cyclamen, a nodding flower that’s ideal for containers; or low maintenance houseplants like the maidenhair fern or the peace lily which features large glossy leaves and white blooms. Besides beautifying spaces, plants also contribute to a calming environment. For more options, visit the site for DIY tips or make a socially distant run to a local store since there are almost a dozen locations throughout metro Atlanta. Prices vary. pikenursery.com.
Stand up. Update your work-from-home space with a versatile and practical glass top standing Comhar desk from Flexispot. The desk is chock-full of items to maintain organization such as three USB charging ports, a storage drawer and customizable height settings, so those who share a desk can save their preferred height. The latter makes transitioning between sitting or various standing positions as easy as pressing a button. There’s also a safety lock button and an anti-collision option to minimize the accidents, by adults and curious kiddos. $429. flexispot.com.
Spring flowers: For a fresh take on floral arrangements, choose desk accessories such as a magazine holder, pencil cup, sticky notes, paper tape and more from Rifle Paper Co. With patterns aptly called strawberry fields and garden party, each item keeps desktops organized and adds a bit of festivity to your workspace. Prices vary. riflepaperco.com.
Take a seat. When comfort calls for sitting or lounging quietly, invest in the Manhattan leather recliner from Pottery Barn which does the job in style. With features such as padded arms, a high back and deep seat, this recliner is perfect for decompressing at the end of the day or taking a must-needed nap since the no-sag steel sinuous springs provide cushion support. It’s also ideal for kicking your feet up during Zoom calls too. $2,099-$2,299. potterybarn.com.
Art that works. Keep yoga and meditation on your mind with a stylized Ommi canvas wrap featuring a woman in a crossed-legged (sukhasana) pose from OMNoire. Founded by local resident Christina M. Rice, the image is a reminder to take a break and breathe deeply. This form of wellness and self-care is in line with the company’s mission of creating a safe wellness space for women of color. $55. omnoire.com.
Game time. Play one of your favorite games any time with a mini, retro, arcade-style Ms. Pac-Man game. Available at Kohl’s, the petite entertainment system is loaded with big features including an external speaker with volume control, removable joystick and connectors for a headphone jack and micro-USB connection. Because you can play anywhere, it’s great for in-between work breaks or entertaining the kid in you. $34.99. kohls.com.
The smell goods. Keep the fresh smell of spring and delectable flavors with candles from Eating with Erica. Founded by Atlanta-based Erica Key, her signature candles are eco-friendly, renewable, sustainable and smell delicious thanks to fragrances such as eucalyptus, garden rose, lemongrass and white tea and berries. Scents are also available as room sprays for a quick, refreshing aroma anywhere. $36.30. eatingwitherica.com.
Treat yourself. After all the reorganizing and decorating, you’ll want to celebrate with something. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams offers a bevy of flavorful collections like Tired of Cooking and See You Soon. Each features five pints of ice cream which are available in-store or can be delivered to your door. Sharing, optional. $58. Jeni’s Westside Provisions, 1198 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-355-6050, jenis.com.
