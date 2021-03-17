Atlanta, spruce up your home for spring

Update your work-from-home space with a standing desk with convenient features including USB charging ports and customizable height controls. Courtesy of Flexispot Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Spring flowers: For a fresh take on floral arrangements, choose desk accessories such as a magazine holder, pencil cup, sticky notes, paper tape and more from Rifle Paper Co. With patterns aptly called strawberry fields and garden party, each item keeps desktops organized and adds a bit of festivity to your workspace. Prices vary. riflepaperco.com.

Take a seat. When comfort calls for sitting or lounging quietly, invest in the Manhattan leather recliner from Pottery Barn which does the job in style. With features such as padded arms, a high back and deep seat, this recliner is perfect for decompressing at the end of the day or taking a must-needed nap since the no-sag steel sinuous springs provide cushion support. It’s also ideal for kicking your feet up during Zoom calls too. $2,099-$2,299. potterybarn.com.

Art that works. Keep yoga and meditation on your mind with a stylized Ommi canvas wrap featuring a woman in a crossed-legged (sukhasana) pose from OMNoire. Founded by local resident Christina M. Rice, the image is a reminder to take a break and breathe deeply. This form of wellness and self-care is in line with the company’s mission of creating a safe wellness space for women of color. $55. omnoire.com.

Game time. Play one of your favorite games any time with a mini, retro, arcade-style Ms. Pac-Man game. Available at Kohl’s, the petite entertainment system is loaded with big features including an external speaker with volume control, removable joystick and connectors for a headphone jack and micro-USB connection. Because you can play anywhere, it’s great for in-between work breaks or entertaining the kid in you. $34.99. kohls.com.

The smell goods. Keep the fresh smell of spring and delectable flavors with candles from Eating with Erica. Founded by Atlanta-based Erica Key, her signature candles are eco-friendly, renewable, sustainable and smell delicious thanks to fragrances such as eucalyptus, garden rose, lemongrass and white tea and berries. Scents are also available as room sprays for a quick, refreshing aroma anywhere. $36.30. eatingwitherica.com.

Treat yourself. After all the reorganizing and decorating, you’ll want to celebrate with something. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams offers a bevy of flavorful collections like Tired of Cooking and See You Soon. Each features five pints of ice cream which are available in-store or can be delivered to your door. Sharing, optional. $58. Jeni’s Westside Provisions, 1198 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-355-6050, jenis.com.