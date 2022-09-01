Atlanta Shakespeare stirs local soul, improvisation into fun ‘(Abridged)’

This city is a beacon for Black culture and beauty, and “Shakespeare (Abridged)” places it front and center, taking on the works of an old white man and putting them in a different perspective.

At one point, Shakespeare is accused of plagiarism, as the author took inspiration for his works, including “Romeo and Juliet,” from many Italian stories. But it is clarified that Shakespeare didn’t so much plagiarize as appropriate another culture.

From the moment the staging begins, with performer Ebony Jerry dancing onstage and calling out the tech crew to change her entry music, director Charlie T. Thomas creates a loose, open party vibe with little separation between the audience and cast. In fact, nonbinary cast member Trevor Perry gets their start by posing to be a flirty, adorable and hilarious member of the audience who is drafted into the show. Rounding out the cast is self-proclaimed Shakespeare scholar O’Neil Delapenha, who has a goofy charm and exhibits a strong desire to be respected by the audience.

The game of the script is simple. The rules of basic storytelling apply: You give your characters a want, set them on the path to getting it and then fill the rest of the story with roadblocks and obstacles that keep them from their goal.

Here, these performers, going by their own names, are our protagonists. Ebony, Trevor and O’Neil are going to give the audience everything we need to know about Shakespeare’s works condensed into a very short amount of time, limited by the number of performers, the costumes they have at the ready and the impenetrability and interchangeability of many of the lesser-performed plays.

Running gags involve Ebony’s swagger, Trevor’s femininity and O’Neil’s insecurity. Perry, in particular, steals scenes whenever they are given a wig and an opportunity to vamp as Juliet, Ophelia or Gertrude.

The performers’ own feelings and hang-ups about doing certain plays also creates obstacles in the presentation. At the half, to avoid doing “Hamlet,” Trevor flees the stage for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. O’Neil pursues them. And Ebony decides to stall for time by engaging the women from the stage crew in a spontaneous talk show about Shakespeare’s women characters who deserved better from trashy men.

Though every play in the catalog gets mentioned, “Shakespeare (Abridged)’s” first act largely is devoted to “Romeo and Juliet,” wherein Ebony-as-Romeo tries to romance Trevor-as-Juliet. But Trevor is more interested in fake vomit and spraying the audience with silly string whenever the chance comes.

The second act is mostly devoted to “Hamlet,” where Trevor, O’Neil and Ebony get the chance to examine Ophelia’s psychology through an elaborate, raucous audience-participation exercise. During it, the full audience chanted in chorus, one man was pulled onstage to run laps, and another woman stood at the center of it all and screamed.

O'Neil Delapenha (left) and Trevor Perry in Atlanta Falcoms jerseys. Credit: Adam King

Seriously, no matter how much Shakespeare you’ve read, nothing will prepare you for the references to the Atlanta Falcons, “Family Matters” and Beanie Feldstein’s ouster from the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.”

Other highlights included a sidebar about what it’s like for Black performers to audition for “Othello,” getting notes from casting agents that advise them to lean into stereotypes and racist cliches. The “Titus Andronicus” cooking show segment was solid. And the moments where the cast performs “Hamlet” backward and at double-speed were just impressive.

The "Titus Andronicus" cooking show takes a very strange turn for Ebony Jerry. Credit: Adam King

What makes all of this work is the personality of the performers and their fearlessness in pursuit of fun. The whole enterprise feels revolutionary, intimate and local because Black performers haven’t gotten many chances to solely own the stage in quite this way at the Tavern. And Atlanta is rich with talent like Perry, Delapenha and Jerry.

In this “Shakespeare (Abridged),” thanks to the careful choices made by the director, the performers get to show us versions of themselves, in addition to dozens of characters they take on. And that familiarity generates much audience affection.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)”

Through Sept. 4. $24-$45. Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5299, shakespearetavern.com.

