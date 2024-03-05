Atlanta Science Fest experiments with programming

Credit: Rob Felt Credit: Rob Felt

In addition to being the brains behind ASF, Science ATL also produces youth programs focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Since its inaugural event a decade ago, ASF has grown to reach approximately 50,000 children and adults annually. It’s one of the largest science-themed fests in the country, but this year its co-founders wanted to add even more homegrown flavor.

Kickstarting the programming March 9 will be Georgia Tech Science and Engineering Day, which gives locals a chance to visit the campus for hands-on exhibits and demonstrations, while getting to connect with student researchers. It’s a change from past years where the kickoff event typically focused on bringing in an outside talent. Salaita said she wanted to put the scientists in our backyard under the microscope of celebration. “People who live in this town have no idea what’s going on in those labs, so I think it’s super exciting to be able to do that,” she said.

Most of the events for ASF are free, but some do require registration or small fees for entry. There is also programming that looks at topics that might not fall into the traditional ideas of scientific discovery. There is the science of cheese, an already sold out event on March 13 that digs into the chemistry, the physics of texture and aging techniques. Yes, there will be wine pairings, because vino, too, is science.

Other topics include the animation, circuses, Lego building and debunking science in cinema. Salaita said there is also a new addition that she is particularly hyped about. “I cannot tell you why this excites me so much, but I’ve always wanted mushrooms at our festival. This year we’ve got the science of mushrooms,” she said.

Despite data that shows growth among minorities and women in STEM, there is still work to be done. Salaita says it’s important to get more diversity into the world of science, which is why she and co-founder Jordan Rose continue to curate programming for ASF that expands its reach socially and geographically.

She added that including scientists and participants from different backgrounds offers more creative collaboration to find solutions that benefit everyone in the future. “You can’t all have the same type of thought, otherwise you’re never going to have health solutions for Black and brown people,” she said. “You’re never going to have health solutions for women if it’s always white men who are doing the experiments.”

ASF culminates with the Exploration Expo in Piedmont Park on March 23. It’s a closing party where you can touch brains, smell outer space or write a science-inspired haiku. “What we want to do is get people to ask questions and be amazed by the world around them,” said Salaita. “Whether you’re an adult or you’re a child, we want that to be true for you.”

IF YOU GO

2024 Atlanta Science Festival

Through March 23. At venues all across metro Atlanta. The festival concludes with the Exploration Expo at Piedmont Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details on all festival events, visit atlantasciencefestival.org.