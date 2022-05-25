Atlanta Jazz Fest returns with Herbie Hancock, Kenny Barron and Joe Alterman

Alterman, 33, who grew up in Atlanta and still lives here, is one of the featured performers at this weekend’s three-day Atlanta Jazz Festival headlined by Herbie Hancock, Kenny Barron and Julie Dexter. George Benson was originally scheduled to perform, but had to drop out.

Caption Herbie Hancock performs "Hejira" at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Caption Herbie Hancock performs "Hejira" at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and then pushed back to Labor Day weekend in 2021, the festival returns to its traditional Memorial Day slot at Piedmont Park Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The festival, hosted by the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, is free.

Saturday’s lineup is Herbie Hancock, Masero, Tia Fuller’s Intersections, Kebbi Williams and the Wolfpack, and T.C. Carson.

Caption When he moved from Atlanta to New York after high school, jazz pianist Joe Alterman sought guidance from senior members of the music community, including saxophonist Houston Person. CONTRIBUTED BY FRAN KAUFMAN Caption When he moved from Atlanta to New York after high school, jazz pianist Joe Alterman sought guidance from senior members of the music community, including saxophonist Houston Person. CONTRIBUTED BY FRAN KAUFMAN

Sunday’s schedule includes Alterman, Rhonda Thomas, The Baylor Project, Warren Wolf and The Pack, and the Eddie Palmieri Afro Caribbean Jazz Septet.

On Monday, performers will be the Kenny Barron Quartet, Julie Dexter, Kathleen Bertrand, Makaya McCraven and Naia Izumi.

In addition, the festival is hosting the “31 Days of Jazz” program at various venues around the city throughout May and June.

Caption Pianist Eddie Palmieri poses for a picture in New York, Monday, Aug. 15, 2011. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS Caption Pianist Eddie Palmieri poses for a picture in New York, Monday, Aug. 15, 2011. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

This year marks Alterman’s first mainstage appearance at the Jazz Fest. He will perform Sunday at 1 p.m., joined by Kevin Smith on bass and Justin Chesarek on drums. “It’s really special,” he says. “I grew up going to this festival. It’s influenced me. I remember seeing Donald Byrd and Freddy Cole and Barry Harris and so many others.”

He began to play piano in kindergarten, then fell under the spell of such jazz pianists as Oscar Peterson, Ramsey Lewis and Ahmad Jamal. Alterman studied at New York University and learned that his hometown jazz celebration had a long reach. “When I was in New York, people talked about this festival,” he says. “It makes me proud to be from Atlanta.”

His sixth album, “The Upside of Down,” was recorded live at the fabled Birdland jazz club in New York City, and released last August. ArtsATL said, “His music is vibrant and fresh, instantly as modern as it is retro.” In JazzWax, Marc Myers wrote, “Joe has reached a new maturity as an artist and the results are quite exciting.”

Alterman has picked up ringing endorsements from several legendary figures as a rising major voice in jazz piano, including Ahmad Jamal and Ramsey Lewis. Jamal called him “a special artist.” Lewis says Alterman is “an inspiration to me . . . His piano playing, his will to explore and his ability to swing, is a joy to behold.”

The young pianist has forged relationships with many of his jazz elders, absorbing their stories and picking up tips to incorporate into his own style. But his relationship with McCann has evolved into a deep friendship. McCann, 86, is battling health issues that forced his retirement and the two of them talk by phone several times a week. McCann is bedridden and lives in an extended-stay care facility in California.

“Joe’s music is from the soul; it’s real,” McCann says. “It makes you feel joyous and happy. There’s something emanating from him to you.”

The jazz elder has regaled Alterman with stories about his career and his gigs in Atlanta. McCann and activist Stokely Carmichael, for example, integrated the Atlanta chapter of the YMCA during one tour stop. And he has fond memories of performing at La Carousel, the jazz club opened by Paschal’s Restaurant when it served as the unofficial home of the civil rights movement. “Paschal’s was my favorite place to play in Atlanta,” says McCann. “It was a great place. My fans were there and it had the greatest food . . . oh my God!”

Caption Exterior of Paschal's Motor Hotel and Restaurant, 1987. AJC file Caption Exterior of Paschal's Motor Hotel and Restaurant, 1987. AJC file

McCann has impressed upon Alterman that music is a journey of self-discovery. “He loves to impress on me what it means to have a gift,” says Alterman. “He says, the gift is in you, it’s not the piano; it’s you. Being friends with Les is one of the great blessings of my life. I’ve learned so much from him.”

“Knowing Joe is one of the great moments in my life,” McCann says. “I’m so thankful. He makes me smile every day.”

::

Scott Freeman is executive editor of ArtsATL. He is the author of four books, including the best-selling Midnight Riders: The Story of the Allman Brothers Band (which is in development for a feature film) and Otis! The Otis Redding Story. He has worked as an editor at Atlanta magazine and Creative Loafing. He was a reporter for the Macon Telegraph and News, as well as The Providence Journal.

Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.