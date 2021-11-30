Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus celebrates its 40th anniversary with holiday concert

Milton became artistic director in 2018. Having loved choral music for as long as he could remember, he sang with the University of Michigan’s Men’s Glee Club, one of the oldest men’s choruses in the country. “It was a formative time for me as a person and as a musician,” he says. Moving to Atlanta to join the chorus was a great fit for him. “It was the right combination of focused musical work and joyful exuberance. We were going to create some special things together.”

It’s been special, but not without its challenges. “Our message of love and acceptance is good for everyone, even those who need to have a change of heart,” Milton says. Both choruses have had threats of violence. Homophobia still very much exists. “We don’t bow to those who hate and fear people who are different from them.”

They get on stage. They spread love. “I honestly believe,” Milton says, “that singing together in a group is one of the most meaningful things you can do in life.”

Caption The Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus will celebrate 40 years with a holiday concert at the Cathedral of St. Philip. Credit: Dan Lax Caption The Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus will celebrate 40 years with a holiday concert at the Cathedral of St. Philip. Credit: Dan Lax Credit: Dan Lax

All the better in ruby vests with fun puppets nearby. Milton promises big celebrations with the coming holiday shows. On Dec. 3 and 4, the annual “Don We Now Our Gay Apparel” concert by the male chorus will be at the Cathedral of St. Philip in Buckhead. It has been a tradition there for 25 years. On Dec. 18, at the Morningside Presbyterian Church, the women’s chorus will perform “Remembrance and Joy,” a concert dedicated to those lives lost the last two years due to COVID-19 and social injustice. The highlight of the evening will be a performance of Gabriel Faure’s stirring Requiem.

Caption The Atlanta Women’s Chorus will perform at Morningside Presbyterian Church on Dec. 18. Credit: Courtesy of Voices of Note Caption The Atlanta Women’s Chorus will perform at Morningside Presbyterian Church on Dec. 18. Credit: Courtesy of Voices of Note Credit: Courtesy of Voices of Note

Last season, through the pandemic, concerts were entirely virtual. Milton is glad that that season has passed. “We created some very meaningful art and our audience was there for us, but it wasn’t the same,” he says.

He wants to reconnect with their existing audience while trying to go beyond the local LGBTQ+ community. “We want to draw the circle wider,” he says. He wants to expand who they perform for and who they perform with. He wants to “keep digging into our mission to inspire dialogue and promote social equity through our musical excellence.”

With that said, Milton already has eyes on the next 40 years. “Live music is life-giving, for performers and audiences alike,” he says. “I know that I’m a better, more empathetic, more understanding human because I make music with other people.”

The organization continues to grow, evolve and flourish. The circle widens as they sing full-throated and ruby bright.

Jonathan Shipley is a freelance writer based in Hapeville. His writing has appeared in such publications as the Los Angeles Times, National Parks Magazine and Earth Island Journal.

MUSIC PREVIEW

Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus 40th Anniversary Holiday Concert

8 p.m. Dec. 3; 1 and 6 p.m. Dec. 4. $35-$60; under age 12 free. The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta.

Atlanta Women’s Chorus: “Remembrance and Joy”

2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 18. $20-$25; under age 12 free. Morningside Presbyterian Church, 1411 N. Morningside Drive NE, Atlanta.

Tickets for all shows available at voicesofnote.org.

