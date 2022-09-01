Atlanta events mark the anniversary of 9/11

Throughout the area, 5K races will take place, not only to remember the 2,977 people who perished as well as the more than 3,000 who died from post 9/11-related illnesses, but also individual heroes.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a national organization that helps first responders and their families, is hosting a 5K Sept. 10 on the McDonough Square. The Henry County First Department’s Color Guard will present colors prior to the 9 a.m. 5K Run and Walk.

“It’s basically dedicated to Pat Carothers, who was killed in the line of duty. We paid off his mortgage,” says Tahaney, volunteer director for Tunnel to Towers Foundation, of Carothers, who was a U.S. Marshal killed attempting to serve a warrant in Savannah in 2016. “We want to help someone locally. We never want anything like this to happen, but that’s why we’re here.”

The American Legion Post 190 Buckhead is hosting its 11th RPM 5K and expects hundreds of runners. The race is named for Ryan P. Means, a Brookhaven resident who enlisted in the Army’s Special Services after his best friend, Adam White, died in the North Trade Tower. He became ill with cholangiocarcinoma while serving in Iraq and died in 2009. “We named the race after him because 9/11 was the motivation for him to go into the Army,” says Jonathan Reeder, the post’s commander and a retired Navy caption.

“It’s a poignant story to begin with, but frankly there’s a lot of veterans who need attention. We send people to war, they come back and we have to address their problems. Guys and women are coming back traumatized so we’re raising funds to help those who made the ultimate sacrifice and for those who need help when they come back,” he says. The race, which starts and ends at the post, basically goes around Chastain Park, with the proceeds going to the Shepherd Spinal Center. “The hospital has been very, very proactive with veterans and their physical and mental problems as well as spinal issues. The race is a community thing that supports local programs that supports veterans,” says Reeder.

The 9/11 Heroes Run, sponsored by the Travis Manion Foundation, will start and end at STATS Brewpub downtown. The family-friendly event is a 5K run, walk or ruck (a military term meaning carrying a weighted backpack) that honors Travis Manion, a U.S. Marine killed in Iraq in 2007.

“His family created this organization as his legacy and to also continue the legacies of those who serve in the military, first responders and the families of those fallen heroes,” says Erica Marsh, Southeast regional manager. Nationwide there are 87 races and the proceeds support the nonprofit’s programs. ”Character Does Matter” is a program that trains active duty military and first responders as mentors to work with youth and teach about character and leadership. ”Operation Legacy” helps in community projects honoring fallen heroes and keeping their legacy alive.

The Warrior Alliance is inviting about 150 veterans and first responders to The Battery to introduce them to organizations to help them with jobs, mental health and physical assistance, housing, benefits, recreation and other services.

In partnership with the Atlanta Braves Foundation, the participants will meet with agencies and then enjoy a Braves game. “The demand is so high for help and we’ve served over 5,000 veterans and family members since we started in 2018,” says Scott Johnson, president and CEO of The Warrior Alliance. “It’s good to remember what happened; we wanted to go a step further to support our veterans and tell them about the world-class services Atlanta has.”

The Marietta Fire Department will host a Memorial Stair Climb to honor the 343 firefighters lost on 9/11 with participants climbing 110 stories at 120 Cherokee St. All proceeds benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Marietta Firefighter Support Fund.

In the weeks after 9/11, millions of Americans “really rose up and showed the best parts of themselves,” says Ryan. “Americans said they’d roll up their sleeves and do what they can to make sure that everyone was taken care of, and that’s the spirit that really resonates with people today.”

This American spirit, he emphasizes, can come in any form. “There are ways for millions of Americans to engage on this day. It could be as simple as checking on a homebound neighbor or volunteering for a cause you’re passionate about. It’s a day of service not a holiday.”

Memorial Stair Climb. 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 11. $20. Marietta Fire Station 51, 112 Haynes St., Marietta. eventbrite.com/e/marietta-fire-911-memorial-stair-climb-tickets-402194192657.

2022 Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk 9 a.m. Sept. 10. $40; $35 for first responders and military and virtual participants; $20 ages 13-17; $15 ages 12 and younger. 43 Lawrenceville St., McDonough. dogood.t2t.org/event/2022-tunnel-to-towers-5k-run-and-walk-mcdonough-ga/e401355.

RPM 5 K. American Legion Post 140 Buckhead. 9 a.m. Sept. 10. $30. 3905 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. 404-219-9389, post140buckhead.com, RPM911RACE.org

9/11 Heroes Run. 10 a.m. Sept. 10. Pre-registration $35; $115 family of 4. Day of race $40; $130 family of 4. STATS Brewpub, 300 Marietta St., Atlanta. travismanion.org/events/911-heroes-run/2022-atlanta-ga.

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. 8:15- 9 a.m. Sept. 11. Free. Ringing of the bells at 8:45, bagpipe music and a message of tribute will be given. Betty Mauldin Park, 1-63 Lawrenceville St., Norcross. norcrossga.net/2081/911-Remembrance-Ceremony.