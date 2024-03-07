Atlanta entrepreneur Dina Marto hired as new executive for UTA

United Talent Agency has announced that Dina Marto, a veteran music manager in Atlanta, will serve as an executive for the company’s music division, according to a press release.
Marto will work in UTA’s Atlanta office and report to Robert Gibbs, co-head of the new office.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dina to the Atlanta office,” Gibbs said in the press release. “Her deep connections in the city’s music scene will undoubtedly open doors and create new opportunities for our clients, further solidifying our position as the leading talent agency in the region.”
Marto has over two decades of experience as a entrepreneur and executive in Atlanta’s music scene. The Marietta native began her career as an A&R coordinator for Island Def Jam, where she worked with artists like Janet Jackson, Nas and Jeezy. She also founded Twelve Music & Studios, which served as an artist development and creative hub in Atlanta.
Previously, Marto served on the management team for T.I. In 2020, she co-founded the all-women-led management firm C&D The Agency.
“Atlanta has always proven to be a source of incredible talent and I am excited to join the UTA team with the aligned purpose of amplifying the voices of creatives and continue to elevate the entertainment infrastructure in this city,” Marto said.
UTA, one of the biggest talent agencies in Hollywood, officially opened the doors of its Midtown space last year. The full-service office also includes an art gallery aimed to highlight established and emerging artists.
