Atlanta entrepreneur Dina Marto hired as new executive for UTA

United Talent Agency has announced that Dina Marto, a veteran music manager in Atlanta, will serve as an executive for the company’s music division, according to a press release.

Marto will work in UTA’s Atlanta office and report to Robert Gibbs, co-head of the new office.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dina to the Atlanta office,” Gibbs said in the press release. “Her deep connections in the city’s music scene will undoubtedly open doors and create new opportunities for our clients, further solidifying our position as the leading talent agency in the region.”