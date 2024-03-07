BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Midtown’s Peachtree Street closed amid training center protest
Things to Do

Atlanta entrepreneur Dina Marto hired as new executive for UTA

Marto has over 20 years of experience in the music business.
Veteran music executive Dina Marto has been named as a new hire for the music division of UTA's Atlanta office. The Marietta native has worked with the likes of Rick Ross, T.I. and more. Photo credit: Quadir Thomas

Credit: Quadir Thomas

Credit: Quadir Thomas

Veteran music executive Dina Marto has been named as a new hire for the music division of UTA's Atlanta office. The Marietta native has worked with the likes of Rick Ross, T.I. and more. Photo credit: Quadir Thomas
By
1 minute ago

United Talent Agency has announced that Dina Marto, a veteran music manager in Atlanta, will serve as an executive for the company’s music division, according to a press release.

Marto will work in UTA’s Atlanta office and report to Robert Gibbs, co-head of the new office.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dina to the Atlanta office,” Gibbs said in the press release. “Her deep connections in the city’s music scene will undoubtedly open doors and create new opportunities for our clients, further solidifying our position as the leading talent agency in the region.”

Marto has over two decades of experience as a entrepreneur and executive in Atlanta’s music scene. The Marietta native began her career as an A&R coordinator for Island Def Jam, where she worked with artists like Janet Jackson, Nas and Jeezy. She also founded Twelve Music & Studios, which served as an artist development and creative hub in Atlanta.

ExploreMusic executive Dina Marto shares why Atlanta has its own ‘secret sauce’

Previously, Marto served on the management team for T.I. In 2020, she co-founded the all-women-led management firm C&D The Agency.

“Atlanta has always proven to be a source of incredible talent and I am excited to join the UTA team with the aligned purpose of amplifying the voices of creatives and continue to elevate the entertainment infrastructure in this city,” Marto said.

UTA, one of the biggest talent agencies in Hollywood, officially opened the doors of its Midtown space last year. The full-service office also includes an art gallery aimed to highlight established and emerging artists.

Related

Music executive Dina Marto shares why Atlanta has its own ‘secret sauce’

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTOS

United Talent Agency opening full-service office in Atlanta

Credit: C & D The Agency

Girl power reigns at all-women led Atlanta management firm

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC ALERT
Midtown’s Peachtree Street closed amid training center protest1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
With Trump’s nomination assured, Georgia GOP leaders endorse him
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Hospitals find some workarounds after health care cyberattack
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Mary Mac’s roof collapses under torrent of rain in Midtown Atlanta
14h ago

Credit: John Spink

Mary Mac’s roof collapses under torrent of rain in Midtown Atlanta
14h ago

Credit: AJC

Civil rights attorney to challenge Scott McAfee, judge in Fulton Trump case
18h ago
The Latest

15 things to do this weekend: Science festival, Ron White, Kevin Hart
1h ago
Temper describes a person’s ability to stay calm and not act out anger. How are you with...
21h ago
Alliance Theatre’s ‘A Tale of Two Cities’: bright lights, dense script
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
21h ago
Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
André 3000 is coming to Atlanta Jazz Fest