Atlanta classical pianist Julie Coucheron shares 11 good things on her mind

2. Kindness. Always choose kindness. You’ll never realize how much a smile or a helping hand will mean to someone. Kindness is free to give but priceless to receive.

3. Discipline. When I was a child, my mom always used to say discipline gives freedom. While I didn’t always love that as a kid, I am so grateful for it now and see so much value in it.

4. My family and friends and their unconditional presence in my life.

5. Coffee. Is it weird that I go to bed excited about the fact that I’ll wake up and have coffee the next morning?

6. Puppies. All puppies are good puppies.

7. Health. Feeling energized and happy and being able to live life to the fullest.

8. Surfing and my surfboard. I took up wake surfing five years ago and have become low-key obsessed with it ever since. I can do a few tricks now, and, the more I learn, the greedier I get with perfecting it all.

9. Hiking. Being out in nature, smelling the crisp air and feeling one with nature gives me so much peace and good energy.

10. Music. I love how diverse music is and how we can all connect through the power of music and the feelings and emotions it inspires.

11. My two pianos. One was a gift from my granddad when I was 11, and the other was one I bought after I started college in London. They both mean so much to me. I love how predictable it is when I sit down to practice; the more work I put into it, the more confident I get, and, with that, I can give more to my audience — which is a good thing!

ArtsATL ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER