10 holiday parades, festivals and events to check out in metro Atlanta

Cobb County

Head to Avenue East Cobb for a variety of events and activities including writing letters to Santa, an adults-only sip and paint holiday-themed class at Tin Lizzy’s. All ticket proceeds will be donated to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta.

Multiple dates from Dec. 1-22. 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-971-9945, avenueeastcobb.com.

Kick off the holiday season by writing letters to Santa, enjoying local performances, watching an ugly holiday sweater walking parade and more during the Marietta Annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

4-8 p.m. Dec. 1. Glover Park, 50 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-794-5606, mariettaga.gov.

Downtown Kennesaw will welcome the holidays with a parade, scavenger hunt, live performances, photos with Santa and the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree during A Day with Santa. Photos taken with Santa will be downloadable for free a week after the event.

The parade begins at 2 p.m.; photos with Santa, 3-7 p.m.; tree lighting, 6 p.m. Dec. 3. 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw. 770-424-8274, kennesaw-ga.gov/adaywithsanta.

Intown Atlanta

Kick off the holiday season with the Georgia Festival of Trees at the Georgia World Congress Center, an eight-day festival featuring dazzling displays of trees, a Christmas-themed Lego brick-building challenge, plus a children’s activity area with games, crafts, cookie decorating and an Elf Training Academy obstacle course. The festival will also double as a philanthropic event, with proceeds benefitting local nonprofit Wellspring Living, an organization committed to safeguarding and empowering domestic sex trafficking victims and those at risk.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 19-22 and 25-27. $14.30-$19.46. 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 678-783-4455, gafestivaloftrees.org.

Colony Square in Midtown will host a two-day holiday event, with the first day featuring live music and entertainment and the second day offering breakfast with Santa and community performances.

5-7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-965-9091, colonysquare.com.

Dash over to The Yard at Ponce City Market for yard games and selfies with Santa in his sleigh. If the weather is frightful, he’ll be spreading holiday cheer on the second floor of the Central Food Hall next to The Village Retail and Bar Vegan.

Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays Dec. 3-17. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-900-7900, discoveratlanta.com.

Gwinnett County

To celebrate being on the nice list, families can partake in a variety of Santa-themed events including cookies and milk, Christmas crafts and story time at The Forum Peachtree Corners. Photos are welcome, so bring a camera to capture special moments.

Multiple dates from Dec. 1-23. Each event is $12 and includes entrance for one adult and one child. 5155 Peachtree Pkwy., Peachtree Corners. 770-368-8811, theforumpeachtree.com.

The annual Lilburn Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting will feature music, entertainment, crafts for kids, a train ride around the park, selfies with Santa and more.

4-7 p.m. Dec. 3. 340 Main St., Lilburn. 770-921-2210, cityoflilburn.com.

North Fulton County

The North Pole is a hike, so keep the celebrations close to home and head to Avalon in Alpharetta, where Avalon on Ice will open with a tree lighting and an appearance from Santa. Families will also be able to participate in activities including face painting, balloon art and live entertainment.

1-8 p.m. Nov. 20. 400 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta. 770-765-2000, experienceavalon.com