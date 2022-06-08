Atlanta Ballet’s 2022-23 full season leaps on stage with post-pandemic ballet bounty

Also new to the company this season are Tomasson’s “Concerto Grosso,” a showcase for five male dancers that the San Francisco Ballet premiered in 2003, and Marston’s “Snowblind,” based on Edith Wharton’s 1911 novella “Ethan Frome.” London’s Dancing Times described “Snowblind” as memorably vivid and a “lean, dramatic interpretation . . . revealed solely through movement.”

Schreier’s as-yet untitled new work will premiere in May. This is her third commission for Atlanta Ballet. “First Impulse” was presented in the 2018-19 season; her “Pleiades Dances” was a critical success in the 2019-20 “Silver Linings” performances. Schreier is known for her astute musicality and contemporary style.

Rounding out the season are six works from the company’s repertory including Possokhov’s light-hearted “Don Quixote,” first performed by Atlanta Ballet in February 2018 and scheduled for March 2023.

Other repertory works upcoming are Possokhov’s bravura “Classical Symphony”; Ricardo Amarante’s “Love Fear Loss,” set to the songs of Edith Piaf; Ben Stevenson’s “Three Preludes”; Kiyon Ross’ Sum Stravinsky and Balanchine’s 1935 “Serenade.” In keeping with its iconic status, “Serenade” was the first ballet New York City Ballet presented on Sept. 21, 2021, that company’s first performance since the March 2020 lockdown.

In December, Atlanta Ballet will reprise Possokhov’s critically-acclaimed, high-tech version of “The Nutcracker,” accompanied by the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra. Atlanta Ballet 2 will present the family production “Beauty and the Beast” in February.

Both full-length ballets, and at least one work on each mixed bill, will be accompanied by live music. All performances will be at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Sept. 16-18, “Balanchine Inspired” program

“Sum Stravinsky”

“Serenade”

“In Creases” (Atlanta premiere)

Dec. 9-26

“The Nutcracker”

Feb. 10-12 “Midwinter Dreams” program

“Snowblind” (Atlanta premiere)

“Classical Symphony”

“Concerto Grosso”

“Love Fear Loss”

Feb. 18-19 Family program

Atlanta Ballet 2 presents “Beauty and the Beast”

March 17-19, 2023

“Don Quixote”

May 12-14, 2023, “Significant Others” program

“Significant Others” (world premiere)

Schreier world premiere

“Three Preludes”

