Tyler, the Creator will bring his Chromakopia tour to Atlanta next spring

On the heels of announcing a new LP, Tyler, the Creator also plans to hit the road.

The Grammy-winning artist announced Wednesday morning that he’ll tour next year to support his upcoming album “Chromakopia,” which drops on Monday. He’ll stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on March 21. Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty and Los Angeles indie hip-hop duo Paris Texas will open the shows.

The Chromakopia World Tour kicks off in St. Paul, Minnesota, in February. The tour includes stops in the U.K., Europe, Australia and New Zealand — with a final show slated for Australia in September.