Tyler, the Creator will bring his Chromakopia tour to Atlanta next spring

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty is tagging along for the ride.
Rapper Tyler the Creator entertained his fans Saturday night, February 10, 2018, at the Infinite Energy Arena. He'll perform at State Farm Arena on March 21, 2025. Robb Cohen Photography & Video /RobbsPhotos.com

31 minutes ago

On the heels of announcing a new LP, Tyler, the Creator also plans to hit the road.

The Grammy-winning artist announced Wednesday morning that he’ll tour next year to support his upcoming album “Chromakopia,” which drops on Monday. He’ll stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on March 21. Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty and Los Angeles indie hip-hop duo Paris Texas will open the shows.

The Chromakopia World Tour kicks off in St. Paul, Minnesota, in February. The tour includes stops in the U.K., Europe, Australia and New Zealand — with a final show slated for Australia in September.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. Starting Tuesday, presale tickets for American Express card members can be purchased via amex.aegpresents.com/tylerthecreator/.

On Monday, Tyler, the Creator dropped “Noid,” the first single from his upcoming album. The video features the masked rapper and producer prowling around town to vent about the pressures of fame. Actress Ayo Edebiri makes a cameo.

TYLER, THE CREATOR 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

* = Lil Yachty ^ = Paris Texas

Feb. 4 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center *^

Feb. 6 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum *^

Feb. 8 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *^

Feb. 11 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *^

Feb. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena *^

Feb. 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena *^

Feb. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena *^

Feb. 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center *^

Feb. 24 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena *^

Feb. 26 - Portland, OR - Moda Center *^

Feb. 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *^

March 2 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena *^

March 5 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center *^

March 7 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena *^

March 9 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego *^

March 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center *^

March 15 - Austin, TX - Moody Center *^

March 17 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center *^

March 19 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *^

March 21 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena *^

March 22 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center ^

March 24 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center ^

March 26 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center *^

March 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena *^

March 29 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center *^

April 1 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena *^

June 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center *^

June 28 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *^

June 30 - Chicago, IL - United Center *^

July 3 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena *^

July 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center *^

July 8 - Boston, MA - TD Garden *^

July 11 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena *^

July 12 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center *^

July 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *^

July 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center *^

July 22 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre *^

July 24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *^

July 27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center *^

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

