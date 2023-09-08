Quavo goes to college? UGA: ‘We appreciate his enthusiastic support’

Rap star Quavo is one of the Georgia Bulldogs’ most recognizable fans, popping up on the sidelines during big football games. Next year, he wants to be in a University of Georgia classroom.

The 32-year-old member of the former hip-hop group Migos attended Gwinnett County’s Berkmar High School before he dropped out to pursue a music career. In 2020, he made headlines when he posted a photo of himself in a cap and gown with the caption “Finally can say I graduated high school.”

Now, the star whose real name is Quavious Marshall is thinking about furthering his education.

“Next year, I’m going to enroll myself into University of Georgia. I’m going to be a student on campus,” he reportedly said in a recent interview with Vibe.

The outlet said he didn’t disclose what he wanted to study. Quavo made the remarks while hyping up a new limited-edition UGA hat he helped create with Lids Hat Drop.

So, is his admission to the state’s very competitive flagship public university a no-brainer? The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to UGA to check.

“Quavo is a longtime fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, and we appreciate his enthusiastic support of the University of Georgia,” said UGA spokesman Greg Trevor.