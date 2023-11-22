Lauryn Hill, Fugees postpone Atlanta show due to vocal injury

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees have postponed their Monday night concert at State Farm Arena. The singer announced in an Instagram post today that she needs to postpone her remaining 2023 tour dates, with the exception of a Saturday show in Philadelphia, due to a vocal strain.

“As many of you may know, I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month,” she said in the post. “I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time. ... I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely.”

The five-time Grammy winner and her former bandmates were expected to stop in Atlanta as part of Hill’s 25th anniversary tour celebrating her seminal 1998 album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and the Fugees reunion. The tour kicked off in September. A new itinerary for the tour has yet to be announced, but the singer assured fans that all postponed dates will be rescheduled for next year.