Here are the Atlanta Pride events you should check out

It’s time for Atlanta Pride.

The annual event, one of the largest Pride festivals in the Southeast, will take place in Piedmont Park on Saturday and Sunday, with kickoff parties starting Friday. The yearly celebration began in 1970, and Atlanta Pride now attracts more than 300,000 attendees. The event, originally held in June, was moved to October in 2008 and now helps commemorate LGBTQ History Month.

Atlanta Pride Committee is Georgia’s oldest nonprofit serving the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s festival features a variety of events, including special performances (such as headliners Ava Max and Honey Balenciaga), family entertainment and the annual Pride Parade. On Sunday, the Atlanta Pride Committee unveiled the new design of the iconic rainbow crosswalk near Piedmont Park. Located at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue, the crosswalk now includes black and brown stripes to honor queer communities of color.