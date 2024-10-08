Here are the Atlanta Pride events you should check out

It’s time for Atlanta Pride.
The annual event, one of the largest Pride festivals in the Southeast, will take place in Piedmont Park on Saturday and Sunday, with kickoff parties starting Friday. The yearly celebration began in 1970, and Atlanta Pride now attracts more than 300,000 attendees. The event, originally held in June, was moved to October in 2008 and now helps commemorate LGBTQ History Month.
Atlanta Pride Committee is Georgia’s oldest nonprofit serving the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s festival features a variety of events, including special performances (such as headliners Ava Max and Honey Balenciaga), family entertainment and the annual Pride Parade. On Sunday, the Atlanta Pride Committee unveiled the new design of the iconic rainbow crosswalk near Piedmont Park. Located at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue, the crosswalk now includes black and brown stripes to honor queer communities of color.
“The 2024 Atlanta Pride Festival, now in its 55th year, falls during a critical time for our state and country,” Atlanta Pride Executive Director Chris McCain said earlier this year. “Now more than ever, we must come together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community’s unity and visibility. We are excited to continue growing our event, with a goal of offering something for everyone.”
Below is a list of highlights of the celebration. All events take place in Piedmont Park, unless otherwise noted. A full schedule can be found at atlantapride.org.
Oct. 11
Parties
- Kickoff Party: Featuring DJ Kitty Glitter, DJ Wild Cherry and the Perry Twins. 7 p.m. $56. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. georgiaaquarium.org.
- Electric Circus: Hosted by My Sister’s Room, this is Atlanta Pride’s main event for queer, nonbinary and trans women. 10 p.m. Dopamine, 1150 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta. domaineatl.com.
Oct. 12
Family events
- Drag Story Hour: Hosted by performer Shi. Noon. Picnic pavilion.
- Teen Lounge: Youth ages 11-17 are invited to relax and connect with others in the community. 3 p.m. Greystone Patio.
Parades
- Trans March and Rally: 1:15 p.m. rally. 1:45 p.m. march kickoff. Charles Allen Gate.
- Bi+ Pan March and Rally: 3 p.m. rally. 3:30 p.m. march kickoff. Charles Allen Gate.
- Dyke March and Rally: 4:30 p.m. rally. 5 p.m. march kickoff. Charles Allen Gate.
Other activities
- Yoga with Kashi Atlanta: An all-level yoga class. 9 a.m. Dockside.
- Artist Market: 11 a.m. Mayor’s Grove.
- Car and Motorcycle Show: Presented by Lambda Car Club and Lost Boys Motorcycle Club. 10:45 a.m. Roadway inside the park between 12th and 14th street gates.
Entertainment
- Shooting Stars Cabaret: Hosted by Mona Lott, the cabaret features rising stars of Atlanta’s drag scene. 4:15 p.m. Community Stage.
- Queer Your Gender Dance Party: Hosted by DJ Canvas. 6:30 p.m. Community Stage.
Oct. 13
Family events
- Family Fun Zone: Includes a pop-up library, face painting and games. 1 p.m. Picnic Pavilion.
Parades
- Atlanta Pride Parade: Largest parade in Atlanta. Kicking off at noon from the Atlanta Civic Center MARTA station and ending at Piedmont Park’s Charles Allen gate.
Other activities
- LGBTQ+ History Display: Presented by Georgia State University, this exhibit will chronicle the rise of Atlanta Pride and LGBTQ+ life in the city. 3 p.m. Visitor’s Center.
Entertainment
- CandyBox Revue: Atlanta’s award-winning burlesque ensemble. 4 p.m. Community Stage.
- Sweet Tea: Atlanta’s oldest queer variety show, hosted by Taylor Alxndr. 5:15 p.m. Community Stage.
- Starlight Cabaret: The country’s largest outdoor drag show. Hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumnus and Atlanta drag artist Phoenix. 7:15 p.m. Coca-Cola Stage.
