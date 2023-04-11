INTERVIEW: Chlöe Bailey anchors new Will Packer Peacock film ‘Praise This’

In the movie, Sam reluctantly joins the praise team with her much more chipper cousin Jess, played by Anjelika Washington. Despite being polar opposites, Sam’s character accepts her cousin because they have known each other since they were tiny, Bailey said.

“She loves Jess,” Bailey said. “That’s family. It’s love and the power of God. Jess opened Sam’s mind up to God.”

Bailey also got to work with Migos’ star Quavo, who plays Ty, a popular rap star who takes a professional interest in Sam.

“There was a scene that brought back so many memories of me meeting producers hoping they’d work with me,” Bailey said. “And it was great to pull from his own experiences.”

The movie was produced by Atlanta’s Will Packer, known for films such as “Ride Along” and “Girls Trip.” He was excited to have Bailey as the lead.

“She reminds me of Beyoncé with her work ethic,” he said in a text to the AJC. “She is relentless. Mark my words. She’s destined for greatness.”

Bailey had a brief but notable role in Amazon’s “Swarm,” a satirical comedy-horror series directed by Atlanta native Donald Glover. She plays the foster sister of a woman obsessed with a Beyoncé-type star. Some folks on Twitter took issue with a brief sex scene Bailey had in the first episode. She brushed critiques aside, saying she was proud of her work in the series.

“Donald Glover is such a genius,” she said. “Working with him was on my vision board in 2018 and it came to light. He was so kind, loving and warm. He also inspires me as a blueprint to balance music and acting so eloquently.”

Bailey has been known for years as part of part of the duo Chloe x Halle, but the sisters are now focusing on solo projects. Bailey just released a new album “In Pieces” and is embarking on her first big tour, which stops at The Eastern in Atlanta April 24.

The album, she said, took three years and is a bit of a “coming out” party of her, a declaration of independence. It also features contributions from Missy Elliott, Chris Brown and Future.

“I wanted to experiment and have fun,” she said, “and make a cohesive body of work.”

Beyoncé provided Bailey guidance on the album and Bailey said her mentor told her “to keep my mind open and creative and keep God first through it all.”

Sales started slow, with the album debuting on the Billboard Top 200 this week at No. 119. After the AJC interview, she posted on Twitter on April 10 that the album “was about letting go & trusting myself. I’ve enjoyed every moment of it and I love everyone who listened to it.”

For now, she said she is just trying to grow and mature as an artist. “I’ve learned that it’s okay to be more than one thing,” she said. “I can cry one moment and cuss the next. We all have layers. I have to allow myself to be present. I have to allow myself to feel and not stifle any feelings and emotions.”

WHERE TO WATCH

“Praise This,” available for Peacock subscribers

WHERE TO SEE HER

8 p.m. April 24. $65. The Eastern, 777 Memorial Drive SE, Building C, Atlanta. easternatl.com.