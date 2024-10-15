Atlanta rap legend T.I. may be done performing sooner than you think

When asked to clarify his decision, T.I. quipped that he no longer wants people to pay for him to “hop and sweat for their entertainment.” T.I. was joined by longtime collaborator and Pimp Squad Click member Young Dro, who noted that he’ll happily take all of T.I.’s performance gigs.

During a recent interview with the Breakfast Club (which went viral yesterday due to a heated exchange between Young Dro and a member of his entourage), T.I. doubled down on his plans to retire. He also said that he has other shows that he agreed to do before making the career-altering decision.

“That don’t mean that I’m not going to still work,” he told host Charlemagne tha God. “There are other things that I’m doing. I’m still writing, producing, directing films.”

Last year, T.I. announced plans for his final project, a double album titled “Kill the King/Kiss the King.” A release date hasn’t been set. T.I.’s retirement news follows him and his wife Tiny winning $71 million in a lawsuit against MGA Entertainment.

Before Jingle Ball, T.I. will perform at One Musicfest on Oct. 27.