Atlanta rap legend T.I. may be done performing sooner than you think

The rapper recently announced his plans to retire.
T.I. performs Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at State Farm Arena for V103’s Winterfest. (Kymani Culmer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Kymani Culmer for the AJC

32 minutes ago

T.I. has revealed plans to retire from performing.

Last week, the rapper, actor and comedian went on 96.1 The Beat to announce that he’s officially done with live gigs. One of his last performances will be the station’s Jingle Ball concert on Dec. 19.

“I appreciate y’all for offering me my last working gig because I do not need the money anymore, and I will not be performing.”

When asked to clarify his decision, T.I. quipped that he no longer wants people to pay for him to “hop and sweat for their entertainment.” T.I. was joined by longtime collaborator and Pimp Squad Click member Young Dro, who noted that he’ll happily take all of T.I.’s performance gigs.

During a recent interview with the Breakfast Club (which went viral yesterday due to a heated exchange between Young Dro and a member of his entourage), T.I. doubled down on his plans to retire. He also said that he has other shows that he agreed to do before making the career-altering decision.

“That don’t mean that I’m not going to still work,” he told host Charlemagne tha God. “There are other things that I’m doing. I’m still writing, producing, directing films.”

Last year, T.I. announced plans for his final project, a double album titled “Kill the King/Kiss the King.” A release date hasn’t been set. T.I.’s retirement news follows him and his wife Tiny winning $71 million in a lawsuit against MGA Entertainment.

Before Jingle Ball, T.I. will perform at One Musicfest on Oct. 27.

