Arts briefs: Ed Spriggs at West End Arts Center, Poem 88 on hiatus, Pecou exhibit

Since opening in October 2010, Poem 88 has presented more than 88 exhibits, showcasing the work of more than 300 artists, most of them based in metro Atlanta. Highlights were Paul Stephen Benjamin’s “God Bless America,” Alexis Hudgins “Reality Show” and group shows such as “Nymphs and Shepherds Come Away: Ten Women Artists Respond to Secular Themes from the Renaissance.” The gallery is also known for its musical performances, poetry readings, lectures, film screenings and the annual Valentine’s Salon.

According to the release, Bernat plans to continue “engaging and prompting discussion” through her publications, the most recent being Lisa Tuttle’s “Postcolonial Karma.” Bernat is also planning a feasibility study with community stakeholders to gauge whether there’s enough support for a nonprofit version of Poem 88.