Art without fear: Fire is fascinating to a trio of Atlanta artists

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Things to Do
By
1 hour ago

We’ve all heard the expression: Don’t play with fire. However, a trio of flow artists have found a way to do just that, but safely.

Michelle Zuluaga, Katherine Konzal and LeeAnne Biggers have a passion for harnessing the destructive capability of flames for artistic expression.

When they leave their day jobs — graphic design, client management and shipment delivery — they join a community of creatives drawn together by their fascination with fire. Specifically, the passion of safely manipulating fire to create art.

LeeAnne Biggers, known as (@ladypyromancer), poses with a torch and umbrella, offering a glimpse into her unique and fascinating performance style. Throughout her shows, Biggers preferred choices of props, including fire torches, dragon staff, contact staff, and fire fans. Each of these elements contributes to the energetic nature of her performances, showcasing a flair for her craft. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
This tight-knit group collaborates to refine their techniques using props such as hula hoop, dragon-staff, fans and fire torches, some gearing up for live performances. Others embrace the intrepid allure, risking their physical selves to pursue aesthetic expression.

ExploreMore AJC photos, including our photos of the year for 2023

Biggers (on Instagram, @ladypyromancer) performs with a group called Hypnotix at Alta Toro restaurant (33 Peachtree Place, Atlanta) 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; and 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Konzal (@flamekatent) performs at Electro Lounge on the third Thursday of the month at Red Light Cafe (553-1 Amsterdam Ave., Atlanta). Find Zuluaga on Instagram at @pebblespins.

