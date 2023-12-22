Art without fear: Fire is fascinating to a trio of Atlanta artists

We’ve all heard the expression: Don’t play with fire. However, a trio of flow artists have found a way to do just that, but safely.

Michelle Zuluaga, Katherine Konzal and LeeAnne Biggers have a passion for harnessing the destructive capability of flames for artistic expression.

When they leave their day jobs — graphic design, client management and shipment delivery — they join a community of creatives drawn together by their fascination with fire. Specifically, the passion of safely manipulating fire to create art.