Art without fear: Fire is fascinating to a trio of Atlanta artists

We’ve all heard the expression: Don’t play with fire. However, a trio of flow artists have found a way to do just that, but safely.
Michelle Zuluaga, Katherine Konzal and LeeAnne Biggers have a passion for harnessing the destructive capability of flames for artistic expression.
When they leave their day jobs — graphic design, client management and shipment delivery — they join a community of creatives drawn together by their fascination with fire. Specifically, the passion of safely manipulating fire to create art.
This tight-knit group collaborates to refine their techniques using props such as hula hoop, dragon-staff, fans and fire torches, some gearing up for live performances. Others embrace the intrepid allure, risking their physical selves to pursue aesthetic expression.
Biggers (on Instagram, @ladypyromancer) performs with a group called Hypnotix at Alta Toro restaurant (33 Peachtree Place, Atlanta) 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; and 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Konzal (@flamekatent) performs at Electro Lounge on the third Thursday of the month at Red Light Cafe (553-1 Amsterdam Ave., Atlanta). Find Zuluaga on Instagram at @pebblespins.
