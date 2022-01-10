Aris’ ‘Importance of Being Earnest’ bewilders

Now here we are, nearly two years later, and what happens to be among the first shows I’m seeing — and officially reviewing — since our local troupes began getting back to live and in-person business last fall? No, not Actor’s Express’ “Intimate Apparel” or Georgia Ensemble’s “Vanity Fair,” both of which were planning to open this month but have been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. And, no, not Aris Theatre’s contemporary Welsh drama “Fighting Words,” either, which was scheduled for and then shuttered back in early 2020.

Why, instead, it’s Aris’ iteration of Wilde’s Victorian-era comedy of manners “The Importance of Being Earnest,” for Pete’s sake! Is it just me, or should there be some kind of stipulation preventing any two Atlanta theater companies from producing the same piece of popular or well-known material in the same few years — unless there are particular actors of interest in this version, perhaps, or a particularly unique directorial approach to that one?