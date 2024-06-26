Andre 3000′s ‘New Blue Sun’ coming to the Fox this fall

Andre 3000 and his collection of flutes just can’t get enough of the road.

The legendary Outkast emcee turned hip-hop’s favorite globe trekking flutist announced a fall tour for his debut solo album, “New Blue Sun.” The fall tour kicks off at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans on Sept. 19 and concludes with a Nov. 14 show at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

Andre 3000 made the announcement via his Instagram account.