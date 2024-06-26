Andre 3000′s ‘New Blue Sun’ coming to the Fox this fall

Andre 3000 and his collection of flutes just can’t get enough of the road.
The legendary Outkast emcee turned hip-hop’s favorite globe trekking flutist announced a fall tour for his debut solo album, “New Blue Sun.” The fall tour kicks off at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans on Sept. 19 and concludes with a Nov. 14 show at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.
Andre 3000 made the announcement via his Instagram account.
After releasing the all-instrumental woodwind opus, “New Blue Sun,” in November last year, Andre 3000 and the album’s other contributors did a handful of sold-out shows in Atlanta. The New Blue Sun Live experience is also a steady presence on the spring and summer concert circuit, including a recent stop at the Atlanta Jazz Festival on Andre’s 49th birthday.
The fall North American tour will feature percussionist Carlos Nino, keyboardists Surya Botofasina and Nate Mercereau, with drummer Deantoni Parks.
Tickets go on sale to public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster by way of Andre’s website or at the Fox Theatre box office.
