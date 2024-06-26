Things to Do

Andre 3000′s ‘New Blue Sun’ coming to the Fox this fall

The Outkast emcee announced a new North American tour kicking off in September.
Andre 3000 plays flute onstage at the Atlanta Jazz Festival on May 27, 2024.

Credit: John Stephens

Credit: John Stephens

Andre 3000 plays flute onstage at the Atlanta Jazz Festival on May 27, 2024.
By
55 minutes ago

Andre 3000 and his collection of flutes just can’t get enough of the road.

The legendary Outkast emcee turned hip-hop’s favorite globe trekking flutist announced a fall tour for his debut solo album, “New Blue Sun.” The fall tour kicks off at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans on Sept. 19 and concludes with a Nov. 14 show at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

Andre 3000 made the announcement via his Instagram account.

After releasing the all-instrumental woodwind opus, “New Blue Sun,” in November last year, Andre 3000 and the album’s other contributors did a handful of sold-out shows in Atlanta. The New Blue Sun Live experience is also a steady presence on the spring and summer concert circuit, including a recent stop at the Atlanta Jazz Festival on Andre’s 49th birthday.

The fall North American tour will feature percussionist Carlos Nino, keyboardists Surya Botofasina and Nate Mercereau, with drummer Deantoni Parks.

Tickets go on sale to public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster by way of Andre’s website or at the Fox Theatre box office.

About the Author

Follow Gavin Godfrey on twitter

Gavin Godfrey writes about diversity and culture for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He's an award-winning writer and editor from Atlanta whose covered everything from OutKast to the water boys. Before joining the AJC, Gavin worked for Capital B Atlanta, CNN, and Creative Loafing.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Delaware County District Attorney’s Office

Suspect in 1990 rape, fatal double stabbing indicted by DeKalb grand jury

For migrants in Georgia, fighting deportation will become harder. Here’s why.
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Gwinnett County commission proposes flat property tax rate

Credit: Natrice Miller / AJC

Cobb Elections considers charging for voter eligibility challenges

Credit: Natrice Miller / AJC

Cobb Elections considers charging for voter eligibility challenges

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Kemp to spend $1.5M to boost Republicans in swing legislative districts
The Latest

Credit: Photo by Shervin Lainez

Whoa, on new album and tour, wry Loudon Wainwright sounds a bit sunny
Gucci Mane’s life story coming to Symphony Hall
13 festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch, listen, stream 2024 NBA draft
Biden-Trump debate plus a soccer match: What to know about Atlanta traffic on Thursday
Overnight safari park opens in Madison