Alternative ways to spend your Valentine’s Day

Think outside the chocolate box this Valentine’s Day. Opt for a slew of fun alternatives such as an online culinary class that family and friends can enjoy together; a romantic do-it-yourself special event featuring lots of love notes, a bubble bath and wine; and a way to plant roots that last beyond Feb. 14. For those who are planning to pop the question, are currently engaged or looking to renew vows, a beautifully decorated and historic downtown Atlanta hotel will host pop-up weddings that include a cake, cocktail hour, festivities for up to 20 persons and much more.
Credit: Courtesy of Simon & Schuster
Parents will absolutely love a good night’s sleep or time alone so there are activities to keep the kids entertained while they visit their grandparents home. The following eight gifts and events help create a more personalized experience this year. And most of the specially curated items are under $100, making gift-giving a budget saving affair as well. Valentine’s Day is a few days away, so be sure to plan ahead. Happy Valentine’s Day, lovers.
Credit: Courtesy of Glad & Young
Make a move. A petite version of tic-tac-toe by Glad & Young Studio is convenient to play at home or during a road trip, keeping kids busy and offline for short and long trips. Adults can get creative and show off their competitive spirit by wagering fun activities like the winner receives breakfast in bed, a foot massage or a chore-free week. Instead of a traditional board, the game is played on a cotton drawstring bag printed with four crossing lines and accompanied by leather circle- and heart-shaped game pieces. $18. gladandyoungstudio.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Color My Cookie
Cookie color. Bake fresh cookies with do-it-yourself Valentine’s Day cookie kits featuring up to six cookies, an edible watercolor paint palette, icing, sprinkles and more. Cookies come in festive shapes including a typewriter with a love letter, happy lips, lollipops, hearts, gems and a bumble bee to create to a yummy “be mine” theme. This kit is ideal for everyone and the variety of delectable designs may encourage sharing with family and friends. Available at Color My Cookie. $16-$45. colormycookie.com.
Credit: Courtesy of seed factory
Silent night. Children can be packed and ready to go their grandparents house for a sleepover so mom and dad can have a quiet night or weekend alone. Kids can partake in Valentine’s Day celebrations via a lovely navy blue heart-printed two-piece pajamas set from Target; spend time learning about love with a book called “What Is Love?” by Mac Barnett, available at Seed Factory; and go on a sweet-smelling adventure with a “Paw Patrol: Happy Valentine’s Day Adventure Bay” scratch-and-sniff book by Maggie Fischer, which is available at Barnes & Noble. The tic-tac-toe travel set from Glad & Young Studio or Color My Cookie kit could also be a great family activity with grandma and grandpa. Pajamas at Target, $15. target.com; “What Is Love?” book, $17.99 at Seed Factory, 763 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-355-2043, seedfactoryatlanta.com; Paw Patrol book, $9.99. barnesandnoble.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Color My Cookie
Culinary class. Learn to make a chocolate lovers lava cake with vanilla bean crème Anglaise without leaving home thanks to an online, instructor-led class hosted by Sur la Table. The class is 90-120 minutes and for one price, participants can join solo, with a friend or significant other or invite the entire household to cook together. To prepare for the class, download a prep packet that includes a grocery list and pre-class guide. Other online culinary classes are also available. $29. 4 p.m. Feb. 12. surlatable.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Beaulieu Vineyard
Get creative. Use sticky notes to create a trail of love notes leading up to the bathroom where your special person will be welcomed with a bubble bath, a dozen cupcakes in a heart-shaped box and a bottle of wine. This DIY special event gift option is ideal for folks who need quiet time alone or those who prefer intimate moments for two. For the latter, add your significant other’s favorite songs and be prepared to give a full body massage. Four-pack Post-It pop-up notes in Cape Town assorted colors available at Walmart. $4.97. walmart.com; organic, lavender-vanilla scented bubble bath available at Deep Steep. $13.95. deepsteep.com; cupcakes available for in-store pick-up or delivery at Georgetown Cupcake. $43. georgetowncupcake.com; and a bottle of 2018 Reserve Tapestry Napa Valley red wine featuring five Bordeaux-heritage grape varieties by Beaulieu Vineyard. $65. bvwines.com.
Bake sale. Take your significant other on a stroll for sweet treats. South Main Kitchen will host a sidewalk bake sale featuring heart-shaped cookies, small chocolate cakes, chocolate bourbon truffles and ruby chocolate tarts. Later, feed each other dessert. Prices vary. 1-5:30 p.m. Feb. 12. 9 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 678-691-4622, southmainkitchen.com.
Credit: Courtesy of GlobeIn
Grow together. The gift of a planter is great for the person who wants to start gardening at home. The three-piece Bud II Box set from GlobeIn features a small terracotta llama planter, indoor and outdoor tealight lantern and pottery herb marker for labeling. Recipients can plant herbs this Valentine’s Day then use the ingredients in a dish at a later time. The planter is also ideal for planting petite flowers year round. $62. shop.globein.com
Get married. Celebrate a lifetime of love at The Candler Hotel Atlanta which is offering a pop-up wedding and vow renewal package that offers décor, ceremony, reception with up to 20 guests, flowers, cocktail hour, champagne toast and overnight accommodations for the couple. The only things couples need to bring will be their attire, a photographer, officiant and a willingness to say “I do” this Valentine’s Day weekend. Wedding and renewal dates, Feb. 12-14. $3,500. 127 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-523-1200, hilton.com/en/curio.
