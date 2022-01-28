Alternative ways to spend your Valentine’s Day

Caption Design and eat delectable cookies with a DIY kit that’s perfect for everyone. Credit: Courtesy of Color My Cookie Credit: Courtesy of Color My Cookie Caption Design and eat delectable cookies with a DIY kit that’s perfect for everyone. Credit: Courtesy of Color My Cookie Credit: Courtesy of Color My Cookie

Cookie color. Bake fresh cookies with do-it-yourself Valentine’s Day cookie kits featuring up to six cookies, an edible watercolor paint palette, icing, sprinkles and more. Cookies come in festive shapes including a typewriter with a love letter, happy lips, lollipops, hearts, gems and a bumble bee to create to a yummy “be mine” theme. This kit is ideal for everyone and the variety of delectable designs may encourage sharing with family and friends. Available at Color My Cookie. $16-$45. colormycookie.com.

Caption Poignant questions and answers teach kids about the meaning of love. Credit: Courtesy of seed factory

Silent night. Children can be packed and ready to go their grandparents house for a sleepover so mom and dad can have a quiet night or weekend alone. Kids can partake in Valentine’s Day celebrations via a lovely navy blue heart-printed two-piece pajamas set from Target; spend time learning about love with a book called “What Is Love?” by Mac Barnett, available at Seed Factory; and go on a sweet-smelling adventure with a “Paw Patrol: Happy Valentine’s Day Adventure Bay” scratch-and-sniff book by Maggie Fischer, which is available at Barnes & Noble. The tic-tac-toe travel set from Glad & Young Studio or Color My Cookie kit could also be a great family activity with grandma and grandpa. Pajamas at Target, $15. target.com; “What Is Love?” book, $17.99 at Seed Factory, 763 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-355-2043, seedfactoryatlanta.com; Paw Patrol book, $9.99. barnesandnoble.com.

Culinary class. Learn to make a chocolate lovers lava cake with vanilla bean crème Anglaise without leaving home thanks to an online, instructor-led class hosted by Sur la Table. The class is 90-120 minutes and for one price, participants can join solo, with a friend or significant other or invite the entire household to cook together. To prepare for the class, download a prep packet that includes a grocery list and pre-class guide. Other online culinary classes are also available. $29. 4 p.m. Feb. 12. surlatable.com.

Caption Raise a glass and toast a significant other or someone else you love with a 2018 bottle of red wine. Credit: Courtesy of Beaulieu Vineyard

Get creative. Use sticky notes to create a trail of love notes leading up to the bathroom where your special person will be welcomed with a bubble bath, a dozen cupcakes in a heart-shaped box and a bottle of wine. This DIY special event gift option is ideal for folks who need quiet time alone or those who prefer intimate moments for two. For the latter, add your significant other’s favorite songs and be prepared to give a full body massage. Four-pack Post-It pop-up notes in Cape Town assorted colors available at Walmart. $4.97. walmart.com; organic, lavender-vanilla scented bubble bath available at Deep Steep. $13.95. deepsteep.com; cupcakes available for in-store pick-up or delivery at Georgetown Cupcake. $43. georgetowncupcake.com; and a bottle of 2018 Reserve Tapestry Napa Valley red wine featuring five Bordeaux-heritage grape varieties by Beaulieu Vineyard. $65. bvwines.com.

Bake sale. Take your significant other on a stroll for sweet treats. South Main Kitchen will host a sidewalk bake sale featuring heart-shaped cookies, small chocolate cakes, chocolate bourbon truffles and ruby chocolate tarts. Later, feed each other dessert. Prices vary. 1-5:30 p.m. Feb. 12. 9 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 678-691-4622, southmainkitchen.com.

Caption Start a new tradition by gifting a planter which can be used to plant herbs and flowers on Valentine's Day and beyond. Credit: Courtesy of GlobeIn

Grow together. The gift of a planter is great for the person who wants to start gardening at home. The three-piece Bud II Box set from GlobeIn features a small terracotta llama planter, indoor and outdoor tealight lantern and pottery herb marker for labeling. Recipients can plant herbs this Valentine’s Day then use the ingredients in a dish at a later time. The planter is also ideal for planting petite flowers year round. $62. shop.globein.com

Caption Restroom inside a suite on 17th floor of The Candler Hotel in downtown Atlanta. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Get married. Celebrate a lifetime of love at The Candler Hotel Atlanta which is offering a pop-up wedding and vow renewal package that offers décor, ceremony, reception with up to 20 guests, flowers, cocktail hour, champagne toast and overnight accommodations for the couple. The only things couples need to bring will be their attire, a photographer, officiant and a willingness to say “I do” this Valentine’s Day weekend. Wedding and renewal dates, Feb. 12-14. $3,500. 127 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-523-1200, hilton.com/en/curio.