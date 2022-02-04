Alliance’s ‘Dream Hou$e’ flips from comedy to drama

Caption The Alliance Theatre production of “Dream Hou$e,” the winner of this year’s Kendeda Graduate Playwriting Competition, features Jacqueline Correa (left) and Darilyn Castillo. Courtesy of Greg Mooney Credit: Greg Mooney Credit: Greg Mooney Caption The Alliance Theatre production of “Dream Hou$e,” the winner of this year’s Kendeda Graduate Playwriting Competition, features Jacqueline Correa (left) and Darilyn Castillo. Courtesy of Greg Mooney Credit: Greg Mooney Credit: Greg Mooney

“Dream Hou$e” is a co-production with Long Wharf Theatre (in New Haven, Connecticut) and Baltimore Center Stage (in Maryland), and directed by Laurie Woolery (of New York’s Public Theater). As the more sensible older sister, Patricia, who sacrificed to care for their mother in her final years, Jacqueline Correa excels in the cast, which also includes Darilyn Castillo as the pregnant younger sister, Julia, and Marianna McClellan as Tessa, the TV personality.

No sooner do the walls start literally coming down inside the family home than the rest of “Dream Hou$e” begins figuratively falling apart, too. One possible deal-breaker emerges when the renovations reveal an extensive mold infestation problem. Another cause for alarm is the discovery of several heirlooms and “gifts” buried within the walls, which gives rise to second thoughts about selling the property at all.

Suddenly, Tessa is capable of barging her way into those private asides between the sisters — gleefully, at first, but quickly taking both of them to task with more menacing considerations. In Julia’s case, that means forcing her to reconcile her own romanticized views about the past with some realities about the family. And it also means confronting Patricia with her misguided dreams for the future, where anything might be worth selling, if the price is right.

Pipes’ drastic tonal shift in the end abandons her initially engaging premise, as though her imaginary “Flip It and List It” viewers had turned their channels from HGTV to SYFY by mistake.

THEATER REVIEW

“Dream Hou$e”

Through Feb. 13. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $25-$50 ($10 for teens). Also available for streaming Feb. 11-27. Alliance Theatre Hertz Stage (at the Woodruff Arts Center), 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-5000, www.alliancetheatre.org.

Bottom line: An uneasy mix of reality-TV satire and heavy-handed surrealism.