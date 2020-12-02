AJC Bookshelf: Pandemic influences book storylines

Courtesy of SFK Press

But perhaps most memorable is “Sally Carter,” a chilling ghost story by Emily Carpenter, author of “Reviving the Hawthorn Sisters,” that connects pandemic spirits across the ages in a surprising way.

One of the things that makes “Viral Literature” a keeper is that reading it today provides the kind of comfort you get when you realize you’re not alone during a time of hardship. And once the pandemic is over, it will always be there to remind us what life was like “back then.”

If you do buy a copy of “Viral Literature” — or any book this holiday season — consider purchasing it at an independent bookstore. Like all small business owners, they have scrambled to stay in business and keep employees on the payroll during the pandemic. And you can’t beat the service. For instance, A Cappella Books in Atlanta immediately started providing personalized, albeit touchless, home delivery for free when forced to close in March.

“When (the pandemic) first started, I was not very optimistic that we’d find any way to survive,” said owner Frank Reiss. “My wife suggested we do home delivery — this was when the stay-at-home orders happened. It was a brilliant idea. But we realized early on that we had to tighten up our delivery range. The first few weeks, it was crazy how far we were driving delivering books. We realized we needed to limit it to inside the Perimeter, and even then, to certain zip codes.”

Because of A Cappella’s petite size, the store has remained closed throughout the pandemic, but its entire stock of both new and used books is listed on the website. For customers outside the home delivery area, books can be shipped. And if a desired book isn’t in stock, it can be ordered and delivered within a day or two.

“We do regret we can’t have people in for Christmas shopping, but we kind of feel like we’re able to do everything we’ve always been about to do in terms of offering the same selection of books and access to them,” said Reiss.

After limiting operations to just curbside service in March, Eagle Eye Book Shop in Decatur reopened its store in June. But curbside service is still available to those who don’t want to go into the store, said owner Doug Robinson. And purchases of $10 or more are shipped for free.

Apparently, toilet paper isn’t the only thing people stock up on when they anticipate being stuck at home for a while. Robinson has noticed a recent uptick in people buying books in bulk.

“People seem to be loading up in case they get locked down again,” he said.

Both booksellers expressed gratitude for the sales boost they received from former President Barack Obama’s memoir, “A Promised Land.” Robinson said he sold nearly 100 copies within the first two weeks of publication, including a signed edition for $350.

“That book is kind of an unbelievable Christmas gift to all the independent booksellers,” said Reiss.

Other independent bookstores in the metro area include Bookish Atlanta in East Atlanta Village, FoxTale Book Shoppe in Woodstock, TallTales Book Shop in Druid Hills, Medu Bookstore at Greenbriar Mall and Charis Books & More and Little Shop of Stories in Decatur.

